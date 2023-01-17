DealPoint Merrill Closes Escrow on a 95,000 Square Foot Industrial Warehouse in Redford, Michigan
DealPoint Merrill plans a $9 million renovation that is expected to commence the first quarter of 2023.
The intersection of Capital and Opportunity, how you get there Matters.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealPoint Merrill, a nationwide developer, closes on a 95,000-square-foot industrial warehouse in Redford, Michigan. The property is centrally located in the Redford Charter Township with direct access to I-96, in close proximity to other major highways, and 20 minutes to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. DealPoint Merrill plans a $9 million renovation expected to commence in the first quarter of 2023. This will be the fifth major construction project launched by DealPoint Merrill in Michigan.
— David Frank
DealPoint Merrill's executives, David Frank, CEO, negotiated the transaction, and Sterling McGregor, President, handled the due diligence for the sale. Jason Limbert and Tyler Bendicksen completed the acquisition and underwriting, and Dave Rumsey, CFO of DealPoint Merrill’s capital markets, assisted with the equity-backed securities. Anthony Pellegrino III of P.A. Commercial, Michigan, represented the property.
About DealPoint Merrill:
With its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles and other offices in Nevada, Ohio, and New York, DealPoint Merrill has established a long-term national track record of success of value-added real estate opportunities and sponsor of real estate investment offerings. The company's senior management team and shareholders have collectively acquired, refinanced, and sold major real estate assets in excess of $1 billion, inclusive of the development and redevelopment. For more information, visit our website at: www. dealpointmerrill.com.
