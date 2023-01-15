Berlin State Police Barracks/ DUI#3 & DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A300043
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/03/23 15:05 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Riverview Rd, Waitsfield
VIOLATION: DUI #3, DLS
ACCUSED: Tyler Brownlee
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to Riverview Rd in Waitsfield for a report of a truck vs motorcycle crash. The operator, identified as Tyler Brownlee, displayed signs of impairment. Brownlee was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center due to his injuries and subsequently cited for suspicion of DUI and DLS. Brownlee is being charged with DUI #3 and DLS and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/23/23.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 02/23/23 @ 08:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648