Berlin State Police Barracks/ DUI#3 & DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A300043

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/03/23 15:05 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Riverview Rd, Waitsfield

VIOLATION: DUI #3, DLS

ACCUSED: Tyler Brownlee

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to Riverview Rd in Waitsfield for a report of a truck vs motorcycle crash. The operator, identified as Tyler Brownlee, displayed signs of impairment. Brownlee was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center due to his injuries and subsequently cited for suspicion of DUI and DLS. Brownlee is being charged with DUI #3 and DLS and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/23/23.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 02/23/23 @ 08:30 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648