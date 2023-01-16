Submit Release
Accelerynt Announces Steven Chinsky as New Manager of Expanding Microsoft Dynamics Practice

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerynt, Inc., a leading Microsoft Solutions partner specializing in Microsoft Dynamics and Security, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its Dynamics practice to meet increasing client demand for Business Central implementation services. Steven Chinsky has joined our team, and brings over 25 years of experience in the manufacturing and supply chain industries along with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and management information systems from Northeastern University. Steven will manage our Microsoft Dynamics team.

“I’m excited about the strength Steve will bring to the Accelerynt Dynamics practice. His previous experience in distribution, retail, manufacturing, and inventory management will help ensure our customers are receiving the best of our implementation practice in these areas.” – Shannon Mullins, Partner, Chief Revenue Officer.

In his previous roles at companies such as Wipfli, and Adaptive Business Solutions, Steven has honed his skills in helping clients identify and overcome challenges in their business, developing and implementing strategies to achieve their goals. His technical expertise includes a range of manufacturing processes, warehouse management systems, inventory control, operations management, and accounting. He has also worked with over 200 NAV/BC implementations across various industries, including food and beverage, retail, and chemical.

About Accelerynt

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Accelerynt is your secure path to business performance. Accelerynt helps companies work with Microsoft Security and Business Application solutions and services – securely, successfully, and efficiently. To learn more visit www.accelerynt.com today.

