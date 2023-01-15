All-rounded marketing endeavors – Themed webpage of Macao Chinese New Year festivities is launched Visitor arrivals reached new heights to exceed 55,000 yesterday (14 January)

MACAU, January 15 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and other governmental departments concerned, the six integrated resorts, travel industry operators and community organizations are meticulously preparing to present a wondrous and innovative diversity of Chinese New Year festivities. Macao will teem with joyful festive celebrations every day during the Spring Festival, to welcome visitors from different places.

MGTO has compiled the information about various festive events and activities for all-in-one promotion on various channels to reach a wide audience in visitor source markets. Visitor arrivals reached 55,000 in Macao yesterday (Saturday, 14 January), the new highest record since the pandemic.

Themed page on social media for wider publicity and convenient info access

MGTO rolls out advertisements on online and offline platforms to highlight the Chinese New Year festivities and extend a warm welcome to visitors. In addition, posts and live streams are released on social media while themed event pages are created in partnership with Mainland travel platforms to highlight Macao’s destination charm and Chinese New Year festivities alongside a series of special travel offers on hotel, transportation and so forth. The campaign goes on to energize visitors’ intention to travel, spend more and stay longer in Macao during Chinese New Year. A new themed page (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/celebrations-2023) is also available on MGTO’s website to offer a comprehensive introduction of Chinese New Year activities in town, for residents and visitors to access the information conveniently.

Daily festivities for Chinese New Year

MGTO endeavors to attract more visitors from different places to Macao during Chinese New Year for an experience of the wonderful “tourism +” just for this festive season. The Office will organize a series of Chinese New Year celebrations including the Golden Dragon Parade on the 1st day of Lunar New Year, the major festivity “2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit” on the 3rd and 7th days of Lunar New Year, the Chinese New Year Fireworks Display on the 3rd and 7th days of Lunar New Year as well as Chinese Lantern Festival, along with the float exhibition and online game to immerse residents and visitors in the rich festive ambience offered by Macao.

An array of other festive events will successively light up Macao including Lunar New Year Market, activities of selling and lighting fireworks and firecrackers, motorbike parade, bicycle parade, Chinese New Year soccer game, sport & recreational carnival, outdoor concert as well as “Strolling Through Almeida Ribeiro - Pilot Project for a Pedestrian Area” as a newly-launched project which will offer refreshing cultural tourism and stroll experiences. In addition, the six integrated resorts will organize concerts, entertainment events and more, while the tourism sector and community organizations will hold different celebrations to welcome the Spring Festival with residents and visitors. The activities are expected to draw more visitors to Macao for Chinese New Year vacations.

This year, the Office will continue to present different travel themes which extend the idea of monthly city highlights under the promotional theme of “Experience Macao, Unlimited”. What’s more, the Office is rolling out promotional initiatives tailored for different visitor source markets, fueling destination marketing on different partner platforms to widen the source of visitors, to draw visitors to Macao for travel and spending throughout the year, in turning reviving tourism and the economy.

Visitor arrivals exceeded 55,000 yesterday (Saturday)

MGTO is pushing forward a range of promotional schemes and special offers. Macao registered over 55,000 visitor arrivals yesterday (14 January), the highest single-day record since the pandemic. The figure includes 44,025 Mainland visitors and 10,084 Hong Kong visitors.

Visitor arrivals trending upward

Over the past week (7 – 13 January), Macao welcomed 261,346 visitors in total. The average daily visitor arrivals reached 37,335, a rise of 80.4% compared with the average daily figure (20,693) of the week before (31 December 2022 – 6 January 2023). It surged even more remarkably by 189.2% in comparison with the average daily visitor figure (12,909) of December 2022.