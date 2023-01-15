Submit Release
News Search

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,670 in the last 365 days.

U.S., Bahrain Launch Annual Maritime Security Exercise

Exercise Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event that enhances collaboration and interoperability among the Bahrain Defence Force, Ministry of Interior and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT). NAVCENT is headquartered in Manama, Bahrain.

“We are very excited to begin the new year training side by side with the Kingdom of Bahrain, a longstanding, strategic partner,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT and U.S. 5th Fleet. Cooper also leads the Combined Maritime Forces and the International Maritime Security Construct, two U.S.-led international naval coalitions hosted in Bahrain.

“Each year, our mutual commitment to regional maritime security and stability strengthens and expands, and this year is no different,” said Cooper. “This is a great start to meaningful bilateral cooperation we will demonstrate together in 2023.”

The exercise will focus on maritime operations, installation defense, expeditionary operations, tactical combat, medical response and search and rescue training.

Approximately 200 personnel from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard are participating in addition to coastal patrol ships USS Monsoon (PC 4) and USS Chinook (PC 9).

“We appreciate the opportunity to sharpen our skills alongside our Bahraini partners,” said Lt. Cmdr. Antoni Wyszynski, the lead exercise planner. “This event brings us together and enables us to learn from each another.”

NAVCENT includes maritime forces stationed in Bahrain and operating in the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.

You just read:

U.S., Bahrain Launch Annual Maritime Security Exercise

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.