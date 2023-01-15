New Haven Barracks / DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5000190
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 01/14/23 at 18:58 Hours
STREET: VT Route 116
TOWN: Bristol
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: River Rd.
WEATHER: Flurries
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Icy
VEHICLE #1:
OPERATOR: Timothy Marsh
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: XC90
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Contact
INJURIES: None
VIOLATION(S):
-DUI #1
-Negligent Operation
VEHICLE #2:
OPERATOR: Nicole Walker
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Contact
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 01/14/23 at approximately 1858 hours, Troopers responded to a reported two motor vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 116 & River Rd. in the Town of Bristol.
Investigation revealed Vehicle #1, operated by Timothy Marsh (46) of Swanton, VT, was traveling north on VT Route 116 and entered a curve in the roadway at an excessive speed. Marsh lost control of his vehicle and struck Vehicle #2 head on in the southbound lane of VT Route 116.
While speaking with Marsh, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Marsh was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Marsh was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bristol Police Department.
VCVC: 23 VSA 676 "Operating after Suspension - Civil"
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/06/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.