New Haven Barracks / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#: 23B5000190

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony 

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 01/14/23 at 18:58 Hours 

STREET: VT Route 116

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: River Rd.

WEATHER: Flurries 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Icy

 

VEHICLE #1:  

OPERATOR: Timothy Marsh

AGE: 46 

SEAT BELT? Y 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT 


VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo 

VEHICLE MODEL:  XC90

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Contact 

INJURIES: None 


VIOLATION(S):


-DUI #1

-Negligent Operation


VEHICLE #2:  


OPERATOR: Nicole Walker

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Y 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Contact 

INJURIES: None 


  

SUMMARY OF CRASH

 

On 01/14/23 at approximately 1858 hours, Troopers responded to a reported two motor vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 116 & River Rd. in the Town of Bristol. 


Investigation revealed Vehicle #1, operated by Timothy Marsh (46) of Swanton, VT, was traveling north on VT Route 116 and entered a curve in the roadway at an excessive speed. Marsh lost control of his vehicle and struck Vehicle #2 head on in the southbound lane of VT Route 116. 


While speaking with Marsh, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Marsh was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Marsh was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. 


The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bristol Police Department. 

 

VCVC: 23 VSA 676 "Operating after Suspension - Civil" 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/06/23, 1230 hours 

COURT: Addison 

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N 


 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

