New Haven Barracks / DUI Crash

VEHICLE #2:



OPERATOR: Nicole Walker

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Contact

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:



On 01/14/23 at approximately 1858 hours, Troopers responded to a reported two motor vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 116 & River Rd. in the Town of Bristol.





Investigation revealed Vehicle #1, operated by Timothy Marsh (46) of Swanton, VT, was traveling north on VT Route 116 and entered a curve in the roadway at an excessive speed. Marsh lost control of his vehicle and struck Vehicle #2 head on in the southbound lane of VT Route 116.







While speaking with Marsh, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Marsh was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Marsh was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

