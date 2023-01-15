Adeline V. Lopez celebrates Catharsis
Adeline V. Lopez will pre-release "Catharsis" due to its recent viral success on Tiktok, and celebrate with a live show @Silvana in NYC!
I'm excited to celebrate, and sing Catharsis, in my own backyard! This song is so special to me and I can't wait to share it.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adeline V. Lopez is a young singer/songwriter from New York City. She writes about relationships, friends and mental health. Adeline delivers raw and authentic lyrics beautifully; a clip of her performing her unreleased song "Catharsis" last month was liked by over 50K people. In response to fan comments, Adeline is pre- releasing Catharsis from her upcoming EP. Catharsis drops on Friday, January 20th.
— Adeline V. Lopez
To celebrate, Adeline will perform at the well-loved Harlem location, Silvana, 300 West 116th St., on Saturday, January 21st @7PM. She will sing Catharsis, as well as additional released and unreleased material, and some cover songs. She comes with a seasoned band (Jackson Fitzgerald on guitar, Trevor Bunce on drums and Chris Piro on keys) and signature pink guitar.
Allison Ruth
Valedictorian
+1 646-756-0187
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok