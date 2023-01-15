Submit Release
News Search

There were 208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,732 in the last 365 days.

Adeline V. Lopez celebrates Catharsis

Adeline V. Lopez in a bomber jacket with colored lights around her

Catharsis releases on January 20th!

Adeline V. Lopez standing in front of wheels in NYC

Adeline V. Lopez will be at Silvana on January 21st at 7pm

Adeline V. Lopez holding her pink guitar

Adeline will also perform unreleased music @Silvana

Adeline V. Lopez will pre-release "Catharsis" due to its recent viral success on Tiktok, and celebrate with a live show @Silvana in NYC!

I'm excited to celebrate, and sing Catharsis, in my own backyard! This song is so special to me and I can't wait to share it.”
— Adeline V. Lopez
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adeline V. Lopez is a young singer/songwriter from New York City. She writes about relationships, friends and mental health. Adeline delivers raw and authentic lyrics beautifully; a clip of her performing her unreleased song "Catharsis" last month was liked by over 50K people. In response to fan comments, Adeline is pre- releasing Catharsis from her upcoming EP. Catharsis drops on Friday, January 20th.

To celebrate, Adeline will perform at the well-loved Harlem location, Silvana, 300 West 116th St., on Saturday, January 21st @7PM. She will sing Catharsis, as well as additional released and unreleased material, and some cover songs. She comes with a seasoned band (Jackson Fitzgerald on guitar, Trevor Bunce on drums and Chris Piro on keys) and signature pink guitar.

Allison Ruth
Valedictorian
+1 646-756-0187
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Adeline V. Lopez celebrates Catharsis

Distribution channels: Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.