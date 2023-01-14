Submit Release
News Search

There were 266 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,635 in the last 365 days.

Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov

TAJIKISTAN, January 14 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, reads, in particular:

“Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich,

I convey to you my congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Over the past three decades, our countries, in the spirit of friendship and good neighborliness, have achieved certain results in the development of interstate cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have a positive experience of cooperation on the platforms of multilateral structures, provide mutual support within the framework of international and regional organizations, and jointly promote global initiatives.

I am convinced that the further development of Tajik-Kyrgyz relations meets the fundamental interests of the citizens of our countries and contributes to maintaining peace and stability in Central Asia.

I am sure that by joint efforts we will continue to contribute in every possible way to strengthening our interstate relations, filling them with new practical content.

I wish you good health and success, and peace, well-being and prosperity to the friendly Kyrgyz people.”

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, states the following:

"Dear Emomali Sharipovich,

Please accept my congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan.

I am convinced that through our joint efforts in the interests of the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, we will be able to further build up the entire range of bilateral cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of state borders.

I believe that relations between the two countries should develop in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and partnership for the benefit of the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

I take this opportunity to wish you good health, well-being and success in your state activities, and peace and prosperity to the people of Tajikistan.”a

You just read:

Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.