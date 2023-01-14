Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov

TAJIKISTAN, January 14 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, reads, in particular:

“Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich,

I convey to you my congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Over the past three decades, our countries, in the spirit of friendship and good neighborliness, have achieved certain results in the development of interstate cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have a positive experience of cooperation on the platforms of multilateral structures, provide mutual support within the framework of international and regional organizations, and jointly promote global initiatives.

I am convinced that the further development of Tajik-Kyrgyz relations meets the fundamental interests of the citizens of our countries and contributes to maintaining peace and stability in Central Asia.

I am sure that by joint efforts we will continue to contribute in every possible way to strengthening our interstate relations, filling them with new practical content.

I wish you good health and success, and peace, well-being and prosperity to the friendly Kyrgyz people.”

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, states the following:

"Dear Emomali Sharipovich,

Please accept my congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan.

I am convinced that through our joint efforts in the interests of the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, we will be able to further build up the entire range of bilateral cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of state borders.

I believe that relations between the two countries should develop in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and partnership for the benefit of the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

I take this opportunity to wish you good health, well-being and success in your state activities, and peace and prosperity to the people of Tajikistan.”a