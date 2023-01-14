Try Hard Fitness CEO Rachell Norman Tags Relevant Public Relations LLC as PR and Marketing Representative
Top-rated Staten Island, N.Y.-based PR firm works on behalf of clients in a wide range of industriesSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-certified fitness trainer and weight-loss specialist Rachel Norman has recruited Relevant Public Relations LLC as the public relations and marketing representative of Try Hard Fitness, the top-tier cardio kickboxing and wide-ranging fitness center in Staten Island, N.Y., where she serves as CEO and lead instructor.
“I am extremely delighted to welcome Try Hard Fitness to the family of distinguished Relevant Public Relations clients,” said Barton Horowitz, president of Relevant Public Relations. “Rachel Norman is an expert in her field who guides people in safely achieving realistic fitness goals and maintaining a greater sense of well-being. It’s always a pleasure representing a client who is working to improve the lives of others."
Bolstered by a stellar reputation and loyal following, Try Hard Fitness has recently relocated to a more expansive space in the Midland Beach community of Staten Island, providing greater opportunities for athletes and non-athletes alike, as well as a need to educate the public about all it has to offer.
“I chose Relevant Public Relations LLC to be the public relations and marketing representative of Try Hard Fitness based on following my gut,” Norman said. “Hearing the passion in Mr. Horowitz’s voice was really all I needed to experience, as I am confident he will use every effort toward utilizing his expertise and connections toward my future successes.”
ABOUT RACHEL NORMAN
AND TRY HARD FITNESS
Rachel Norman, CEO and lead instructor of Try Hard Fitness, is an approved partner with the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and a multi-certified fitness instructor and weight-loss specialist with over 15 years of experience in personal and group training.
Try Hard Fitness is an elite Cardio Kickboxing and Fitness Center providing an array of training options and programs under expert supervision, such as Body Sculpting, Spin Classes, Boot Camp-style workouts, and yoga, to mention just a few. Try Hard Fitness instruction is personalized to fit all levels, abilities, ages, and individual circumstances, such as beginners, athletes, non-athletes, seniors, and those with physical or neurological disabilities. The center provides services for every walk of life, no matter how big or small one’s challenges may be.
Rachel Norman’s Try Hard Fitness is situated at 600 Midland Ave., Staten Island, NY, 10308. The facility may be contacted via email (tryhardfitnessnyc@gmail.com), or by phone/text (646-284-1353), and visited online at TryHardFitnessNYC.com.
ABOUT RELEVANT PUBLIC RELATIONS LLC
Founded by award-winning business journalist Barton Horowitz in 2009, Relevant Public Relations LLC (Relevant PR) is the highest-rated multimedia public relations and digital-marketing firm based in Staten Island, N.Y.
Relevant Public Relations works on behalf of banking and financial experts; law firms; healthcare facilities and medical practices; insurance companies; real estate agencies; restaurants; professional and trade organizations; nonprofits; technology firms, and other businesses within a wide range of industries.
As “America’s Journalist-Empowered PR & Digital Marketing Firm,” Relevant Public Relations is among the leading real estate PR firms in New York City, and the predominate media liaison of the real estate industry in Staten Island, N.Y., where the firm serves as the exclusive public relations representative of the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) and the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service.
Relevant Public Relations is available online at www.RelevantPR.com and may be reached at 718-682-1509, or via email: info@RelevantPR.com. “Like” Relevant Public Relations, LLC on Facebook.
