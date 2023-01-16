New COO Announced for NGU Sports Lighting, LLC

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, USA, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGU Sports Lighting Welcomes New COO, Marnie Woodson.

NGU Sports Lighting is pleased to announce the appointment of Marnie Woodson as its Chief Operating Officer.

Marnie brings a wealth of experience and overall business acumen. She has worked in the LED sports lighting industry for 5 years holding many held positions in the company. Prior to NGU, Marnie worked for JPMorgan Chase for 15 years.

In her new role at NGU Sports Lighting, Marnie will be responsible for overseeing the company’s operations and driving company growth. She will also be responsible for leading the NGU team in support of the company meeting its goals and objectives.

“We are thrilled to have Marnie in this role,” said NGU Sports Lighting CEO, Mike Lorenz. “Marnie’s many qualities and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business. We look forward to her contributions as we pursue our vision of being the number one customer rated sports lighting company.”

Marnie is excited to be in her new role and is looking forward to the challenge of helping lead the business into the future. “I’m thrilled to be part of such an disruptive, innovative and forward-thinking company,” she said.

About NGU Sports Lighting NGU Sports Lighting is #1 rated by our clients Sports Lighting System solutions provider in the country. We specialize in providing lighting solutions for all types of sports, including football, baseball, soccer, and more. With a dedication to innovation and excellence, we strive to deliver the highest quality products and services to our customers.

