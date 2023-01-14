Williston Barracks / DUI #2 - Criminal Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
cASE#: 23A1000233
TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 13, 2023 at 2246 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 88, South Burlington
VIOLATION: DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal
ACCUSED: Daniel Martin
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 13, 2023 at approximately 2023 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop after recording the vehicle traveling 83 mph in a posted 55 mph zone on Interstate 89 South at mile marker 88 in the town of South Burlington. The operator was identified as Daniel Martin (29) of South Burlington. While speaking with Martin, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Martin was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Martin was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on February 02, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: February 02, 2023 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111