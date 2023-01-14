Williston Barracks / DUI #2 - Criminal Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#: 23A1000233

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: January 13, 2023 at 2246 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 88, South Burlington

VIOLATION: DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal

ACCUSED: Daniel Martin

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 13, 2023 at approximately 2023 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop after recording the vehicle traveling 83 mph in a posted 55 mph zone on Interstate 89 South at mile marker 88 in the town of South Burlington. The operator was identified as Daniel Martin (29) of South Burlington. While speaking with Martin, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Martin was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Martin was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on February 02, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: February 02, 2023 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111