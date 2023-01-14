Update: Weather Concerns Change Timeline for Centennial Bowl Traffic Shift

Las Vegas, Nev. – A planned traffic shift of westbound CC-215 in the northwest Las Vegas Centennial Bowl has been moved ahead to Friday, January 13 due to weekend weather concerns. An overnight closure of CC-215 in both directions will take place as planned the evening of Thursday, January 12. A previously planned closure of westbound CC-215 the night of Sunday, January 15 is no longer necessary.

Thursday, January 12 at 8:00 p.m. to Friday, January 13 at 5:00 a.m.

Eastbound CC-215 closed between North Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway.

between North Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway. Westbound CC-215 closed between Grand Montecito Parkway and North Tenaya Way.

between Grand Montecito Parkway and North Tenaya Way. North U.S. 95 ramp to West CC-215 closed.

Access from CC-215 to U.S. 95 will remain open. This closure is required to remove portable concrete barrier in preparation for the next phase of construction. Appropriate detours will be in place. Motorists are advised to use caution traveling through work zones and seek alternate routes when possible.

Westbound CC-215 will reopen in a new, temporary alignment at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13. The temporary alignment puts all traffic into the permanent eastbound lanes while the westbound lanes are rebuilt. Construction will also begin on a new bridge structure at John Hubert Dr. The temporary configuration will be in place until late 2023.

Also on January 13, new access from westbound CC-215 to Sky Pointe/Centennial Parkway will open and access to the Sky Pointe Dr. ramp to CC-215 will close permanently.

Construction of the Centennial Bowl began in 2015 with substantial completion slated for mid-2024. The interchange will be one of the state’s largest with a total of 20 bridges over four levels.

###