Gov. Pritzker Invited to World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos

ILLINOIS, January 13 - Governor to Speak on Panels Concerning Energy and Climate, Infrastructure and Legislative Achievements


Chicago— Governor Pritzker will travel to Davos, Switzerland next week to speak at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting and promote Illinois' achievements on the world stage. The meeting brings together world leaders across industries to discuss political and social priorities, this year focusing on the theme "Cooperation in a Fragmented World." The Governor will also visit Germany for business development purposes.


"I'm looking forward to meeting with leaders from across various industries, nonprofits, and business over the course of next week to learn from the cutting edge work they're doing and to share our own advancements here in Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Our work on clean energy, our investments in infrastructure, and our dedication to technological innovation and growth are all world-class, and I'm excited to perform my role as Chief Marketing Officer for Illinois on the world stage."


Governor Pritzker will participate in several forum events over the course of the week, including invitations to speak on panels and join roundtable discussions:


• Tuesday, January 17th

o American (Un)Bound Panel on the American Legislative Landscape

• Wednesday, January 18th

o Gathering of World Leaders: Roundtable on Navigating the New Energy Reality

• Thursday, January 19th

o Joint Governor's Policy Meeting: Industry Infrastructure

o Gathering of World Leaders: Roundtable on Chartering the Course to COP28


Governor Pritzker will be accompanied by First Lady MK Pritzker, Chief of Staff Anne Caprara, Deputy Governor Andy Manar, and Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell. Governor Pritzker will highlight the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act and Illinois' many commitments to clean energy and sustainable power. The Governor will also highlight the Rebuild Illinois Capital plan, one of the largest in the U.S., and our state's nation leading work on reproductive health and gun violence prevention.

