St. Johnsbury Barracks / LSA, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4000296
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/12/2023 at 1857 hrs
STREET: Topsham Corinth Rd
TOWN: Topsham
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tory Martin
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Santa Fe
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Topsham Corinth Rd, Topsham. Upon arrival, State Police found that the vehicle had come to an uncontrolled rest approximately 50 feet off of the roadway and the operator was no longer on scene. After investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle was being operated in a negligent manner given the road conditions.
Upon further investigation, State Police were able to locate the operator who was identified as Tory Martin. Martin was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court to answer for the charges of leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2023 at 1000 hrs
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.