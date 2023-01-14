St. Johnsbury Barracks / LSA, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A4000296

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/12/2023 at 1857 hrs

STREET: Topsham Corinth Rd

TOWN: Topsham

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tory Martin

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Santa Fe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Topsham Corinth Rd, Topsham. Upon arrival, State Police found that the vehicle had come to an uncontrolled rest approximately 50 feet off of the roadway and the operator was no longer on scene. After investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle was being operated in a negligent manner given the road conditions.

Upon further investigation, State Police were able to locate the operator who was identified as Tory Martin. Martin was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court to answer for the charges of leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2023 at 1000 hrs

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.