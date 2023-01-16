Submit Release
Wanido Launches Revolutionary Pricing in Human Resources Technology Market

USAGE-BASED PRICING REWARDS EMPLOYEE-CENTRIC COMPANIES

We thought - let’s blow this industry up by reversing our pricing. Let’s reward companies for investing in their people.”
— Troy Bagne
FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanido “wanna-do”, The Organizational Health Company, announces a new pricing structure that rewards companies committed to employee engagement and retention. The Usage-Based Pricing model is simple: utilization is assessed quarterly - the more engaged the company the less they pay for Wanido’s services.

The United States is experiencing a retention crisis. 45% of employees are currently looking for their next role. By 2030, the cost of turnover is expected to reach $430 billion annually.1 “In order to maintain great workplace culture, and organizational health, you need to build strong relationships with employees. This means both parties contribute a relatively equal effort. We thought - let’s blow this industry up by reversing our pricing. Let’s reward companies for investing in their people.” Says Wanido CEO, Troy Bagne.

“We have a process that works and guide our clients along the way.” Chimes in VP of Engagement, Lindsay Becker. She continues, “Unlike wellness platforms and employee satisfaction surveys, Wanido becomes embedded in the company’s DNA. With an average of 425 insight points per employee annually, we really dive into each company as its own unique community.”

About the company: Wanido was founded in 2020 as a mission-driven organization. Wanido exists to empower employers and employees with the right information to maximize the employer and employee relationship. Companies with a strong organizational health experience a multitude of benefits including higher productivity, greater retention, fewer accidents, and lower absenteeism. We service employers across all 50 states. For more information and to request a demo, visit wanido.com.

