Wanido Launches Consultant Partnership Program
INCREASING CLIENT ENGAGEMENT, EMPLOYEE INSIGHT, AND REVENUE POTENTIAL FOR HR AND BUSINESS CONSULTANTSFARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanido Workplace Well-Being has launched the Wanido Network - a consultant partnership program. Human resources and business consultants can now adopt the Wanido platform as a tool to understand the distinct organizational health and well-being needs of each client and prospective client.
Wanido “wanna-do” is the only technology solution to uncover the underlying company culture and well-being issues that result in employee disengagement, low productivity, and ultimately revenue loss. The platform provides ongoing insight into 16 sub-elements of well-being and captures an average of 370 data points per employee annually. Consultants in the Wanido Network use this data to maintain year-round engagement with each client and as support for additional services and offerings.
Wanido provides a sample pricing structure that allows for ongoing revenue through a per employee per month (PEPM) model. Partners can independently determine the cost structure that fits their business model and clientele.
Through this state-of-the-art technology, every consultant can build a lasting connection with each employer while facilitating stronger relationships between each client and its employees. Wanido’s intuitive platform provides:
• Ongoing understanding of the organizational health of each client
• De-identified, insight into the whole person, consultants have the proof needed to support additional services and data-driven initiatives.
• Direct employee support to engage in company culture as well as personal health and finance.
About Wanido: Wanido was founded in 2020 as a mission-driven organization that exists to empower employers and employees with the right information to improve business outcomes and improve well-being. We service employers across all 50 states. For more information and to request a demo, visit wanido.com.
