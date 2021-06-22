Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wanido Launches Consultant Partnership Program

INCREASING CLIENT ENGAGEMENT, EMPLOYEE INSIGHT, AND REVENUE POTENTIAL FOR HR AND BUSINESS CONSULTANTS

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanido Workplace Well-Being has launched the Wanido Network - a consultant partnership program. Human resources and business consultants can now adopt the Wanido platform as a tool to understand the distinct organizational health and well-being needs of each client and prospective client.

Wanido “wanna-do” is the only technology solution to uncover the underlying company culture and well-being issues that result in employee disengagement, low productivity, and ultimately revenue loss. The platform provides ongoing insight into 16 sub-elements of well-being and captures an average of 370 data points per employee annually. Consultants in the Wanido Network use this data to maintain year-round engagement with each client and as support for additional services and offerings.

Wanido provides a sample pricing structure that allows for ongoing revenue through a per employee per month (PEPM) model. Partners can independently determine the cost structure that fits their business model and clientele.

Through this state-of-the-art technology, every consultant can build a lasting connection with each employer while facilitating stronger relationships between each client and its employees. Wanido’s intuitive platform provides:
• Ongoing understanding of the organizational health of each client
• De-identified, insight into the whole person, consultants have the proof needed to support additional services and data-driven initiatives.
• Direct employee support to engage in company culture as well as personal health and finance.

For more information on this important announcement, please contact us.

About Wanido: Wanido was founded in 2020 as a mission-driven organization that exists to empower employers and employees with the right information to improve business outcomes and improve well-being. We service employers across all 50 states. For more information and to request a demo, visit wanido.com.

