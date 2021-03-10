Wanido Simplifies Employee Appreciation and Learning Through Personas
PERSONA ASSESSMENT NOW INCLUDES APPRECIATION AND LEARNING STYLE IDENTIFICATIONFARGO, ND, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanido "wanna-do" Workforce Well-Being; a workforce analytics platform providing insight into organizational health while supporting the elements of culture, health, and finance; releases an enhancement to the already robust employee experience. Now, employees are assessed to identify their personal appreciation and learning styles. Having this information readily accessible helps employers to celebrate and teach employees in the ways that will have the strongest impact to their growth and engagement.
In September of 2020, Wanido announced the assignment of employee persona. The appreciation and learning enhancement to the persona assessment now allows for 128 potential persona permutations. This insight helps employers better understand the needs of their employee population at both the global and individual levels.
Wanido CEO Troy Bagne states: "Businesses spend so much time, energy, and resources on training and appreciation. But unless you're engaging your employees in ways that personally resonate, you're not going to see a big return on those investments. We've got 20 years of research saying that investing in your people is one of the best business decisions you can make but so often leaders become overwhelmed with how to actually do it. We created Wanido so employers can know that they are making good employee and business decisions simultaneously."
Through this state-of-the-art technology, every employer can build a lasting connection with each and every employee. Wanido's intuitive platform provides:
- The employers direct insight into their organizational health on an ongoing basis.
- De-identified, insight into the whole person, employers have the proof needed to move beyond speculatory measures to data-driven initiatives.
- Direct employee support to engage in company culture as well as personal health and finance.
For more information on this important announcement, please email marketing@wanido.com.
About Wanido: Wanido was founded in 2020 as a mission-driven organization that exists to empower employers and employees with the right information to drive change and improve well-being. We service employers across all 50 states. For more information and to request a demo, visit wanido.com.
###
Marketing
Wanido
+1 701-639-0930
email us here