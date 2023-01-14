Missouri Community Service Commission names Brittany Stiffler Crabtree as executive director

The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC) announced today that Brittany Stiffler Crabtree will serve as its new executive director.

Brittany, an AmeriCorps alum, has served under four Kansas governors in various communications roles. She has also worked with the Corporation for National and Community Service, monitoring grants in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Brittany also served as Executive Director of the Kansas Volunteer Commission. Brittany’s time serving in AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps, based in Washington, D.C., set her on a path of public service.

“I’m excited to take this next step in my career by serving as Executive Director of the Missouri Community Service Commission,” Brittany said. “Serving others is a passion that has defined my years as a public servant in several capacities. I look forward to putting that experience to good use as our team works to promote volunteerism in Missouri and expand the positive impact that it has on communities.”

MCSC is part of the Department of Economic Development’s Business and Community Solutions Division and connects Missourians of all ages and backgrounds through service to address critical community needs. MCSC administers AmeriCorps state funding by awarding grants and providing technical support to programs across the state. MCSC strives to leverage its team’s experience in volunteerism and service to set itself apart as among the best community service commissions in the nation.

“We’re glad to welcome Brittany to the team and eager to see what MCSC will accomplish under her leadership,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Having served in AmeriCorps myself, I’ve seen the extraordinary impact that ordinary people can have through service. Brittany will serve our state well as she leads MCSC in its initiatives that are changing lives for the better.”

Brittany, originally from Indiana, most recently lived and worked in Topeka, Kansas. She graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in International Studies and minor in Political Science. In 2018, she was recognized as a Civic Health Hero by the Kansas Health Foundation for her impact on statewide civic engagement. Brittany is also a leadership coach with the Kansas Leadership Center and certified yoga instructor.

About the Missouri Community Service Commission

The Missouri Community Service Commission’s vision is a Missouri where everyone knows they can volunteer in their community. Housed within the Missouri Department of Economic Development, MCSC promotes and recognizes service volunteers and oversees AmeriCorps programs in Missouri. MCSC’s guiding mission is to strengthen Missouri communities through volunteerism and service.

To learn more about MCSC, visit showmeservice.org.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.