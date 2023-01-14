Berlin Barracks/ DLS and Arrest on Warrant
CASE#:23A3000243
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/12/2023 1555 hours
LOCATION: Barre Town, VT
VIOLATION: DLS & Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Robert Lanpher
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time while conducting a separate criminal investigation, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks contacted Lanpher. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Lanpher had a criminally suspended driver’s license and had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear out of Orange County. Lanpher was located at his home on 1/13/23 and taken into custody without incident. Lanpher was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and ultimately held at the Northeast State Correctional Facility in Saint Johnsbury for lack of two hundred dollars bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 02/23/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northeast State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Attached
