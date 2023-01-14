Berlin Barracks/ DLS and Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A3000243

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/12/2023 1555 hours

LOCATION: Barre Town, VT

VIOLATION: DLS & Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Robert Lanpher

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time while conducting a separate criminal investigation, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks contacted Lanpher. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Lanpher had a criminally suspended driver’s license and had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear out of Orange County. Lanpher was located at his home on 1/13/23 and taken into custody without incident. Lanpher was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and ultimately held at the Northeast State Correctional Facility in Saint Johnsbury for lack of two hundred dollars bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/23/2023 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov