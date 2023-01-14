Premiere Junior Ice Hockey Organization Names University Orthopedics as Official Orthopedic Provider
Partnership Ensures Northeast Generals Players Have Access to World-Class Orthopedic Care
We look forward to supporting these talented athletes and helping them continue to not only compete but excel, at the highest levels.”EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Northeast Generals, an Attleboro-based premiere Tier II junior hockey organization, recently became the latest sports organization to select University Orthopedics as its official orthopedic provider.
— Edward Akelman, MD, President of University Orthopedics
University Orthopedics - the official orthopedic provider for multiple sports organizations at the amateur, collegiate, and professional levels - will, through a partnership announced today, provide Northeast Generals teams with all levels of musculoskeletal and orthopedic care.
“As we help bring players to the next level, the Generals organization prides itself on treating our athletes as people first and hockey players second. Their health and safety matters to us and ensuring they have access to the best possible orthopedic care is paramount,” said Matt Atherton, Northeast Generals' president of business operations.
“We are excited to partner with an esteemed and community-based organization like the Northeast Generals,” said Edward Akelman, MD, President of University Orthopedics. “We look forward to supporting these talented athletes and helping them continue to not only compete but excel, at the highest levels.”
In addition to the Northeast Generals, University Orthopedics proudly serves as the official orthopedic provider of the Providence Bruins, the Newport Gulls, Festival Ballet Providence, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, and Eastern Connecticut Conference, as well as collegiate programs at Brown University, University of Rhode Island and Salve Regina University.
About University Orthopedics
University Orthopedics (UOI, universityorthopedics.com), with clinic locations in Rhode Island (East Greenwich, East Providence, Johnston, Providence, Middletown, North Providence, and Westerly) and Massachusetts (Mansfield, North Easton, Plymouth, and Raynham), is a regional center for orthopedics, sports medicine, and rehabilitation. UOI includes more than 60 board-certified orthopedic, fellowship-trained musculoskeletal, and sports medicine physicians. These specialists are faculty members of the Department of Orthopaedics at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University who teach medical students, orthopedic residents, and fellowship sub-specialty surgeons.
About The Northeast Generals
The Northeast Generals are proud members of the North American Hockey League with teams competing at all three levels under the NAHL umbrella (NAHL, NA3HL, and NAPHL). Founded in 2015 the Gens started with a lone team in the NA3HL. By 2016 the NAHL granted the Generals an expansion team in the top league's east division now with teams at tier II and tier III levels. In 2019 the Generals announced the formation of the Generals academy with teams competing in the NAPHL's 18u and 16u age divisions giving the organization a team at each step of the developmental ladder. The Gens are also proud to be active members in the greater Attleboro community with a focus on community service and engagement.
