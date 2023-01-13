TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, January 12 - 18

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 - LM 24.30)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. including weekends, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Rd. to install barrier and retaining wall.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures in both directions to troubleshoot DMS signs.

· 1/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure EB and single left lane closure WB at MM 66 to set up equipment. A rolling road block in the EB direction will be used to install an overhead DMS gantry.

· 1/16, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure to troubleshoot ITS equipment.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for final striping.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 1/13, 1/16, and 1/18

On-call sign repair/replace

· 1/15 – 1/18, There will be alternating double/triple-right and left lane closure as needed on I-40 WB for the installation of a extruded panel sign at MM 210 – 209 for short periods of time (15 to 20 minutes at a time).

There will be alternating double/triple-right and left lane closure as needed with Temporary Ramp Closures at Exit 209B, 209A, & 209 on I-40 WB for the installation of extruded panel signs. (15 to 20 minutes at a time).

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

· 1/13, 8 p.m. continuously until 12 p.m. 1/15, There will be a full ramp closure on I-65 SB to Armory Drive ramp to replace damaged concrete. Ramp to reopen at noon on Sunday – weather allowing.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 / I-24

On-call concrete repair

· Continuous, The exit ramp from I-840 EB to I-24 EB (Exit 53A) will be narrowed and traffic shifted in order to repair damaged concrete.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times.

· 1/15, 4 a.m. – 8 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock to remove a overhead ATT line at SR-25

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from U.S. 41 (S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to south of Seymour Hollow Road.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Trinity Ln from Dickerson Pk to Whites Creek Pk for final striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) - Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from Frye Rd to the Williamson Co Line, including thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over S.R. 396 (Saturn Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from Crossing Blvd to Fryer Rd for shoulder stone and pavement marking operations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Traffic is currently running in it's final alignment, there will be temporary shoulder closures for final phase of construction at various locations throughout the project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 13, SR 48 & SR112

Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Blvd) SR 48 (College St.) and SR 112 (North 2nd/University Ave.)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for striping

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in place for paving and final striping.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

D37 ADA curb ramp upgrades on various state routes

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closure for removal and pouring curb ramps

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252

D37 ADA curb ramp upgrades on various state routes

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closure for removal and pouring curb ramps

Scheduled Maintenance Work

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Boring/ drilling on overpasses

Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., NB and SB shoulder will be closed for boring

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Hazmat Mitigation SB

· 1/12, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., Right lane closures Hazmat Mitigation from a truck crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, I-840

Vegetation Control

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shoulder closure in both direction

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.