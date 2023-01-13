Submit Release
Award winning Common Room Roasters joins the vibrant Long Beach Community

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Common Room Roasters, an award winning coffee roastery originally founded in Newport Beach, is excited to announce its recent move to Long Beach, California.

The move is to accommodate the growing demand for Common Room Roasters' artisanal roasting style and coffee flavors, and to be able to provide their wholesale and retail customers with an even better overall coffee experience. The new Long Beach coffee location features a larger roastery, new tasting room, pro shop and training lab, allowing Common Room Roasters to continue to serve their loyal customers and introduce new coffee lovers to their brand.

Common Room Roasters has been a staple in the Orange County community for over 6 years, servicing cafes and restaurants throughout Southern California. The team is thrilled to bring their passion for all things coffee to Long Beach.

"We can't wait to be a part of the vibrant Long Beach community and to serve our customers some of the best coffee around," said Ed Moffatt, owner of Common Room Roasters.

The new location opened its doors to the public on December 18th, 2022, and offers a full menu of artisanal coffee beverages and locally sourced small bites. The team at Common Room Roasters look forward to welcoming the local community to their new location.

For more information about Common Room Roasters, please visit their website at https://www.commonroomroasters.com or follow them on social media at @commonroomroasters.

