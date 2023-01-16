STICKY BRAND EXPANDS INTO NEW SOUTH BURLINGTON LOCATION
After three years of incredible growth, the sticker production company will transition into a larger facilityEAST LONGMEADOW, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sticky Brand - a Burlington, VT company specializing in custom-made stickers, decals, and magnets - has made its second move in just three years into a larger facility.
The brand has experienced explosive growth since founder Nick D’agostino partnered with CEO Michael Rist in 2019.
The new South Burlington location and former Tesla facilities boast 15,000 square feet and will be the brand’s production facility and corporate headquarters.
Sticky Brand, which is quickly becoming an industry leader in producing high-quality custom vinyl stickers, is known for winning the Guinness World Record in 2020 for creating the world’s largest ball of stickers using recycled and scrap material.
As Sticky Brand continues to be an industry-leading e-commerce brand for premium quality stickers, the larger facility will allow them to increase production surpassing their current 5,000+ monthly orders.
In addition to being the leading name in the sticker space, providing custom stickers and labels for big-league brand names including Amazon, YouTube, Burton, Ben & Jerry's, and Netflix; Sticky Brand is also locally known for its involvement in charitable causes.
Their donation and charity work over the past three years has included UVM Medical Center, Protect Our Winters, and 1% For The Planet, as well as sponsorship of the Vermont Green FC Pro Soccer Team with a mission for environmental and social justice.
“Our success is partly due to our entrepreneurial culture which means people innovate, accept responsibility for work they are not always proficient at, make decisions decisively and efficiently, and demonstrate a sense of urgency and ownership for their work,” says Sticky Brand CEO Michael Rist.
To support its plan for rapid growth, Sticky Brand plans to add 25 new positions over the next 5 years.
Sticky Band is a custom sticker manufacturer based in South Burlington, Vermont. The company is known for serving clients quality custom vinyl, holographic and glow-in-the-dark stickers at competitive prices.
Please contact info@thestickybrand.com for any media inquiries.
