PLATINUM R&B SINGER-SONGWRITER VEDO TEAMS UP WITH CHRIS BROWN AND TINK FOR 6TH STUDIO ALBUM ENTITLED “MOOD SWINGS”

LOS ANGELES , CA, US, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Platinum selling singer-songwriter VEDO releases his highly anticipated 6th Studio Album “Mood Swings” under EMPIRE. Described as his most versatile project to date, the 13-track album captures the various moods of a man navigating through the complexities of love and relationships. The sultry yet edgy body of work features R&B megastar Chris Brown, who VEDO received a recent Grammy nomination with for his contributions on Warm Embrace. Mood Swings also features Chicago born Singer-Rapper Tink on another stand out track, Somebody.

Production on Mood Swings includes Grammy Award Winning Producer Needlyz, Spiff Sinatra (Drake, 21 Savage, Future, Cordae, Latto), Troy Taylor (Trey Songz, Tink, Keyshia Cole), Hero the Producer (Dreamville, Tee Grizzley), Saint Luca (Lil Tecca, Blxst) and more.

VEDO braces fans for a roller-coaster of emotions ranging from Love to Passion, to Vulnerability, Growth and more. A great example of this is the vast contrast between the album’s lead single, Forever, a beautifully written ballad which fans immediately dubbed as the perfect wedding song to its second single, Do You Mind, a fun up-tempo summer anthem. When discussing the albums creative process VEDO explains, “This is my first album where I actually had a team of writers come in and assist me with this project and we all got the chance to really learn from each other. But the music speaks for itself, and we just want to you feel… whatever the emotion or mood is.”

The release coincides with an impressive wave of momentum from VEDO’s appearance on the now viral Tiny Desk Concert with his longtime friend and mentor, Usher, who called him one of the greatest voices of this generation. This performance was followed by another at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival and his 2022 EP, While You Wait - a joint project with super producer OG Parker.

With credits under his belt like Usher & Ella Mai's "Don't Waste My Time", Chris Brown's "Warm Embrace" and his own double platinum single "You Got It", VEDO's contributions to the R&B Charts are undeniable. Anticipating a big year ahead, VEDO announced on a Sirius XM interview today that the next album is already done alongside plans of acting and launching his own tequila.