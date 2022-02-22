QC SPORTS INTEGRATES ONLINE GAMING CRYPTOCURRENCY AND NFT’S INTO PRE-SUPER BOWL EVENT

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QC Sports recently hosted "The Pre-Game" ushering in a new dynamic of strategic partners for their collective talent roster. The industry leading full-service sports agency used their pre-super bowl event to partner with unique brands in these new digital spaces that appear to be the next wave of business. And while the entertainment industry is constantly consumed by trends, the ushering in of Cryptocurrency, NFT’s, and Online Gaming is making waves throughout music, sports, and all aspects of entertainment.

The luxury-interactive experience powered by Bitcoin Latinum was complete with an experiential event complete with innovative audio technology by Viwone, gaming stations provided by XSET, curated craft cocktails, and music by DJ Rhymers. Hosted at the trendy Highlight Room location on the rooftop of the Dream Hollywood, The Pre-Game brought out a number of high-level business executives, agents, professional athletes, and celebrities alike with the common interest of cultivating strong partnerships in these new tech-digital spaces while aligning their roster with new opportunities. Notable attendees included Quavo (Migos), Jamie Foxx, London on the Track, Lecrae, Serayah, and a host of current and former athletes including; Charles Oakley, Benny Snell Jr., Diontae Johnson, Keith Smith, Curtis Weaver, John Ross, Jeremy McNichols, Malcolm Smith, Daquan Hampton, UCLA Wide Receiver Kam Brown and more.

Bitcoin Latinum, official partner of the QC Sports hosted event, is the next generation insured asset-backed cryptocurrency based on the Bitcoin ecosystem. Poised to revolutionize digital transactions, the block chain technology disrupts high growth industries such as Gaming, Media, Cloud Computing, and telecommunications. Their partner subsidiary, Unico, allows users to create and collect unique NFT’s slated as the world’s first bitcoin enabled, multi-chain marketplace. QC artist Quavo (Migos) recently partnered with Bitcoin Latinum to launch an NFT Collection of extraordinary yachts exclusively on UnicoNFT’s marketplace for sale in Bitcoin and Bitcoin latinum.

XSET, the worlds most diverse, innovative, socially conscious pop-gaming and Esports “SET” created unique interactive gaming stations for attendees. Founded in 2020 by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe, Marco Mereu, Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins, XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in its history. XSET fields some of the world’s top competitive esports teams in titles including Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, eNASCAR and more. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers.

QC Sports Founders, Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee successfully built their label Quality Control Music from the ground up into one of the industry’s biggest Cinderella stories, garnering billions of streams yearly from groundbreaking acts like Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and City Girls. Coach and P have long credited their management style and widespread success to their lifelong love of sports, often comparing their Quality Control Music label to a team, leading to their inevitable expansion into the sports world. QC Sports currently represents star running-back and 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, and more recently University of Georgia’s D’Andre Swift who was drafted to the Detroit Lions in 2020. The roster also includes now Super Bowl Champion Donte Deayon, Tyshun "Deebo" Samuel, Jarrett Allen, Blake Francis and more. The sports branding, marketing, and management agency continues to expand their roster helping their clients achieve success on & off the field while aligning strategic partnerships within these new industries.