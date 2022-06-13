SELECT HBCU’S RECEIVE $2 MILLION DOLLAR GRANT FOR INAUGURAL JR. MUSIC EXECUTIVE PROGRAM FOR STUDENTS IN ENTERTAINMENT

Program set to hit Clark Atlanta University this week with participating schools for a special Black Music Month Masterclass Series

The 2022 Inaugural HBCU Jr. Music Executive Program will hit Clark Atlanta University this week for a special Black Music Month Masterclass Series with participating students from Bethune Cookman University, Jackson State University, and Edward Waters University.

The Propel Center in conjunction with Apple recently allocated $2 million in industry impact grants to eligible Propel Center HBCU member institutions. The grant will create educational experiences and work-study pathways that will align with HBCU courses, degrees, certificates, internships, and more with Propel’s innovative programming led by education specialist Lisa Sykes.M. ED.

The program was created by long time music industry executive Steve Higgs (Nas/ Emagen Entertainment Group) of M&S Management who spent the past decade in artist management and talent relations. “I wanted to show kids who look like me that there is a pathway to achieving success in music & entertainment. I also wanted to provide insight and tools to student creatives on the business side of monetizing their art” said Higgs.

Veteran Artist Manager Cortez Bryant (Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj) is also involved teaching a course within the program at JSU’s Music Department. “The project is merging creativity and technology to provide a signature comprehensive learning experience for our students who are looking to a future in music and entertainment. This is the beginning of our effort to develop the next wave of music industry professionals,” said JSU Provost Alisa Mosley, Ph.D.

Guest Speakers for the Black Music Month Masterclass Series include, Tuo Clark (SVP of A&R, Def Jam), Josh Raiford (VP of Music Programming, Pandora/Sirius XM), Drummaboy (Multi-Platinum Producer), Dominique Simpson (Brand Strategist, CEO of CMPR Inc), Prince Howard (Music Publishing, CEO of Pacific Music), and Fresh Ayr (Producer, Artist).

The collective mission of the program through M&S Management powered by Propel Center and Apple is to elevate, connect, and empower the HBCU community of students heading into the music and entertainment industry with every possible tool for success. For more information visit https://propelcenter.org