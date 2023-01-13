RE: ROAD CLOSURE - RT 118 EDEN

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 118, north of Knowles Flat Road in Eden is back open.

Please drive carefully.

Benjamin Dubuque Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Williston PSAP 2777 Saint George Rd Williston, VT 05495 O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

VT Route 118 north of Knowles Flat Road is closed due to an incident in the area.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

