Berlin Barracks/ First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:23A3000276

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/13/2023 1040 hours

LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Jacob Golden

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT 

 

VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a family disturbance on Main St in Cabot, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the victim had been assaulted by a household member. Golden had left prior to Troopers arrival and was later arrested without incident at an address in St. Johnsbury. Golden was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing and later released with conditions and ordered to appear in court on 01/17/2023.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/17/2023 1230 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

