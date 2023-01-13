APL LOGISTICS AWARDED SUPPLY CHAIN AND LOGISTICS EXCELLENCE (SCALE) AWARD
APL Logistics won the Overall Excellence in Logistics & Supply Chain Award at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) SCALE Awards on December 9, 2022.
Very happy to receive the prestigious SCALE award for Overall Excellence in Logistics & Supply Chain... Testament to years of delivering world-class services as a premier order management provider..."MUMBAI, INDIA, January 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Vipin Shankar, Director – ILS Operations, South Asia
APL Logistics India has been awarded the CII SCALE Award for Overall Excellence in Logistics & Supply Chain - one of the most sought-after awards in the industry. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led, and industry-managed organization playing a proactive role in India’s development process. The objective of the Supply Chain and Logistics Excellence (SCALE) Awards is to analyze the Supply Chain and Logistics competitiveness of Manufacturing Companies and Logistics Service Providers.
Winners of the award undergo a tough evaluation process and scrutiny by a jury consisting of experts in the logistics and supply chain industry. After multiple stages of evaluation by the jury team, APL Logistics India Pvt Ltd won the “Overall Excellence in Logistics & Supply Chain” in the SCALE Awards 2022. The theme for this year’s award was “Reform Resilience & Revamp Sustainability.”
“Very happy to receive the prestigious SCALE award for Overall Excellence in Logistics & Supply Chain. It stands as a testament to our years of delivering world class services to our customers as a premier order management service provider with abilities to offer sea freight, rail freight and 3PL as adjacencies all under the same umbrella. India operations is one of the most complex in the South Asia/Asia region and our competent teams & the dynamic network on ground make it possible for us to deliver creative solutions to demanding customer situations” said G. Vipin Shankar, Director – ILS Operations, South Asia while receiving the award on behalf of APL Logistics.
Being a leading order management solutions provider, commitment to customer service excellence is a guiding principle for APL Logistics teams worldwide. In this ever-changing and evolving industry, this award reinforces APL Logistics’ dedication to delivering customized logistics solutions meeting the highest standards. In keeping with the “Employees First” policy, APL Logistics remains focused on developing its human capital while staying committed to exceeding customer expectations.
Other