APL LOGISTICS INAUGURATES NEW GLOBAL BUSINESS SERVICES CENTRE IN CHENNAI
To further enhance the customer experience, on November 7, 2022, APL Logistics inaugurated a modern Global Business Services Centre in Chennai, India.
CHENNAI, INDIA, November 17, 2022 - APL Logistics inaugurated a state-of-the-art Global Business Services Centre in Chennai, India, on November 7, 2022.
— Jerome Joseph, Senior Director, HRBP, Asia
As a leading global provider of Order Management Solutions, APL Logistics is committed to excellence in customer service. At the core of APLL’s culture are exceptional customer partnerships, nurturing those relationships and helping them make agile decisions while adapting to constantly shifting supply chain dynamics. To further enhance the customer experience, on November 7, 2022, APL Logistics inaugurated a modern Global Business Services Centre in Chennai, India. The Centre is located at Olympia National Tower, strategically located in the Guindy City district of Chennai – India.
The inauguration ceremony, which included traditional prayers and an offsite team engagement in the evening, was led by Mr. Waldo Basilla, Chief of Staff, APL Logistics, and Mr. Umesh Bhanot, Regional Vice President, South Asia Region APL Logistics.
“The new Global Business Services Centre in Chennai is a manifestation of our incessant efforts to elevate our customers experience by enhancing delivery through Process automation and standardization. Our teams will focus primarily on introducing improved technology in the capture of order and shipment documentation with the objective of maintaining seamless Service Delivery, ensuring reliability, accuracy, timeliness of data and information,” said Waldo Basilla, Chief of Staff, APL Logistics.
“The Centre will initially serve customers and improve response times in South Asia and EMEA Countries and, in due course, expand its services to other regions,” he added.
In keeping with the “Employees First” policy, APL Logistics remains focused on developing its human capital while staying committed to exceeding customer expectations. Mr. Jerome Joseph, Senior Director, HRBP, Asia, stated, “Growth of the company always provides great opportunities to our employees and potential candidates alike. We welcome our new colleagues and wish the APL Logistics team in Chennai a very successful future.”
