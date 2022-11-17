APL LOGISTICS INAUGURATES NEW GLOBAL BUSINESS SERVICES CENTRE IN CHENNAI

APL Logistics' Chennai GBS Office Inauguration

The inauguration ceremony, which included traditional prayers and an offsite team engagement in the evening, was led by Mr. Waldo Basilla, Chief of Staff, APL Logistics, and Mr. Umesh Bhanot, Regional Vice President, South Asia Region APL Logistics

APL Logistics: www.apllogistics.com

Dynamic Order Management Solutions

To further enhance the customer experience, on November 7, 2022, APL Logistics inaugurated a modern Global Business Services Centre in Chennai, India.

Growth of the company always provides great opportunities to our employees and potential candidates alike. We welcome our new colleagues and wish the APLL team in Chennai a very successful future.”
— Jerome Joseph, Senior Director, HRBP, Asia
CHENNAI, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHENNAI, INDIA - APL Logistics inaugurated a state-of-the-art Global Business Services Centre in Chennai, India, on November 7, 2022.

As a leading global provider of Order Management Solutions, APL Logistics is committed to excellence in customer service. At the core of APLL’s culture are exceptional customer partnerships, nurturing those relationships and helping them make agile decisions while adapting to constantly shifting supply chain dynamics. To further enhance the customer experience, on November 7, 2022, APL Logistics inaugurated a modern Global Business Services Centre in Chennai, India. The Centre is located at Olympia National Tower, strategically located in the Guindy City district of Chennai – India.

The inauguration ceremony, which included traditional prayers and an offsite team engagement in the evening, was led by Mr. Waldo Basilla, Chief of Staff, APL Logistics, and Mr. Umesh Bhanot, Regional Vice President, South Asia Region APL Logistics.

“The new Global Business Services Centre in Chennai is a manifestation of our incessant efforts to elevate our customers experience by enhancing delivery through Process automation and standardization. Our teams will focus primarily on introducing improved technology in the capture of order and shipment documentation with the objective of maintaining seamless Service Delivery, ensuring reliability, accuracy, timeliness of data and information,” said Waldo Basilla, Chief of Staff, APL Logistics.

“The Centre will initially serve customers and improve response times in South Asia and EMEA Countries and, in due course, expand its services to other regions,” he added.

In keeping with the “Employees First” policy, APL Logistics remains focused on developing its human capital while staying committed to exceeding customer expectations. Mr. Jerome Joseph, Senior Director, HRBP, Asia, stated, “Growth of the company always provides great opportunities to our employees and potential candidates alike. We welcome our new colleagues and wish the APL Logistics team in Chennai a very successful future.”

Taryn Livingstone
APL Logistics
global_marketing@apllogistics.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

APL LOGISTICS INAUGURATES NEW GLOBAL BUSINESS SERVICES CENTRE IN CHENNAI

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Taryn Livingstone
APL Logistics global_marketing@apllogistics.com
Company/Organization
APL Logistics
17600 N. Perimeter Drive, Suite 150
Scottsdale, Arizona, 85255
United States
+1 480-544-9434
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

APL Logistics is the go-to global supply chain specialist for companies in the Automotive, Consumer, Industrials, and Retail sectors. The APL Logistics group of companies has a global network covering all major markets, backed by a multinational workforce of over 5,500 people. APL Logistics Ltd is a member of the Kintetsu World Express group, a global logistics services provider. For more information, go to www.apllogistics.com or email us at global_marketing@apllogistics.com.

Click here to learn more.

More From This Author
APL LOGISTICS INAUGURATES NEW GLOBAL BUSINESS SERVICES CENTRE IN CHENNAI
APL LOGISTICS NAMES THAD BEDARD AS NEW PRESIDENT; WILLIAM VILLALON TO RETIRE
APL LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES NEIL SMITH AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER
View All Stories From This Author