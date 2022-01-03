APL LOGISTICS NAMES THAD BEDARD AS NEW PRESIDENT; WILLIAM VILLALON TO RETIRE

About

APL Logistics is the go-to global supply chain specialist for companies in the Automotive, Consumer, Industrials, and Retail sectors. The APL Logistics group of companies has a global network covering all major markets, backed by a multinational workforce of over 5,500 people. APL Logistics Ltd is a member of the Kintetsu World Express group, a global logistics services provider. For more information, go to www.apllogistics.com or email us at global_marketing@apllogistics.com.

