APL LOGISTICS NAMES THAD BEDARD AS NEW PRESIDENT; WILLIAM VILLALON TO RETIRE
APL Logistics Ltd (APLL) is pleased to announce Thad Bedard as the new president effective January 1, 2022.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APL Logistics Ltd (APLL) is pleased to announce Thad Bedard as the new president effective January 1, 2022.
Prior to becoming president, Thad served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. He will lead APLL in its continuing evolution to grow and become the premier Order Management provider in the world.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, management team and employees, we welcome Thad Bedard as the new president. He is an experienced leader with a proven track record of success, his forward-thinking vision coupled with his broad depth of knowledge in the supply chain and logistics space will fuel our ongoing efforts to bring APLL to the next level," said chairman of APL Logistics, George Tomiyama.
Thad joined the company in 2008 and has held numerous leadership positions such as Vice President of Strategy, Interim CIO, North America Retail Head, Commercial Head SCS Group, and Director of Strategic Accounts. Under his leadership, he and his teams have helped the company broaden, undergo digital transformations, and drove closer partnerships with customers.
"I am honored to take on this role and this is an exciting time to grow the company. We will focus on expanding our Order Management portfolio while taking big strides for diversity, inclusion and brand awareness. We are poised for growth and to build the next generation of APL Logistics products, services and culture, " Thad commented.
