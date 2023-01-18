Bombora is Named a Leader in 5 G2 Winter 2023 Reports, Based on Client Reviews
B2B data company recognized as one of the top providers of buyer Intent data, sales intelligence, and marketing intelligence
Bombora has allowed us to revolutionize how we prospect.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in five G2 reports for Winter 2023. Bombora maintained its “leader” status in the Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers and the Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence for the 11th consecutive marking period, while also earning leadership status in the Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence.
Bombora was also named a leader in two mid-market grids for the second consecutive quarter: the Mid-Market Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers and the Mid-Market Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence.
Additionally, the company was named a momentum leader in the Momentum Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers and a high performer in the Enterprise Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers. Bombora was named in 56 reports total.
G2 reports are based on reviews from Bombora customers. Clients frequently mention how the Bombora Company Surge® product helps with prospecting and account prioritization.
“Bombora has allowed us to revolutionize how we prospect,” said Aleksandra H., the VP of Sales for a small business. Her business was able to prioritize which accounts to pursue based on intent insights from Bombora. “In turn, our conversion rate has increased massively and we're getting more sales with a shorter sales cycle,” she said.
Other customers have hailed Bombora’s wealth of insights. “The knowledge and details of what clients/prospects are interested in is invaluable,” said Lucas A., the regional sales executive of an enterprise company.
“We remain committed to providing the best possible product and service for our customers, and the G2 reviews show that this attention to detail is paying off,” said Bombora CEO and co-founder Erik Matlick. “It’s a big achievement to be called a leader in one category. To earn that distinction across five categories shows that we consistently deliver a best-in-class product that is helping businesses drive revenue and report on their efforts, even in uncertain economic conditions.”
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. For more information on Bombora’s inclusion in the G2 fall 2022 reports and access to the reviews, visit Bombora’s G2 page.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
