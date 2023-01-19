Sean Scott's “Oracle on Docker: Running Oracle Databases in Linux Containers” Debuted as a #1 New Release on Amazon
APRESS Publication, Oracle on Docker, Spends First Month at the Top of Amazon's Linux Networking & System Administration Books ListPLANO, TEXAS, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity") is excited to announce the recently published book about containers as an effective Oracle database storage and design tool. "Oracle on Docker: Running Oracle Databases in Linux Containers," written by Sean Scott, Viscosity's Managing Principal Consultant and Oracle ACE Pro, debuted in the No.1 position among the Amazon Hot New Releases in the Linux Networking & System Administration category during its first month.
Scott's book approaches containers from the perspective of database administrators, developers, and systems administrators. It explains the differences between containers and virtual machines and describes why containers deliver greater speed, flexibility, and portability, with lower resource requirements.
Leveraging nearly 30 years of experience as a database administrator and engineer, Scott gives practical advice on how to get the most out of running Oracle databases in containers and make the DBA's daily work easier and more productive. The book helps to understand container terminology and architecture, explore container networking, connect multiple container databases, manage, monitor, and secure containers, and package and deploy data artifacts that accelerate development, test, and QA activities. It becomes clear how running Oracle databases in containers complements existing database infrastructure and accelerates development.
The power lies behind containers―preparing and building images and the templates that form the foundation beneath every container adding functionality and capabilities to your databases. Within the pages, you'll see how Oracle and Docker empower you to build and deploy systems confidently.
The book concludes that with Oracle databases in containers, database administrators have the ideal platform for evaluating performance, practicing database upgrades and migrations, validating backup and recovery processes, and hardening environments. Developers will find that the marriage of Oracle and Docker simplifies code and application tests improving reliability and confidence in test and QA processes.
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a recognized niche Oracle and Microsoft consulting firm. Viscosity was founded by industry and authored experts who are prominent thought leaders with backgrounds in Oracle, Microsoft, and VMWare. Viscosity's capacities include Oracle database tuning, high availability & scalability solutions, Oracle APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development, to name a few.
Viscosity's Oracle Center of Expertise has developed best practices and tight partner relationships to implement world-class solutions. Our vast experience and intellectual property give customers insight into what is driving IT complexity. We can deliver a set of practical, executable plans for simplifying IT infrastructure, helping reduce operating costs while freeing up resources for new business initiatives.
