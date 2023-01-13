Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance Locating Man Reported Missing From Somerset County

January 13, 2023

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a man reported missing yesterday in Somerset County.

Dequan Javon Fields, 27, was reported missing to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack on Jan. 12 after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. The case is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain anonymous.

Dequan Javon Fields

