Women's Cycling Brand Jelenew Becomes the Official Partner of PMC Winter Cycle

WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie becomes chief brand strategy officer of Jelenew Jelenew’s chief brand strategy officer Lisa Leslie will ride in the PMV winter cycle representing Jelenew. Jelenew believes that cycling clothing's unique curvilinear structure is the key to unlocking their full athletic potential

Jelenew’s chief brand strategy officer Lisa Leslie will be attending the 2023 PMC fundraising campaign for Dana-Farber.

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jelenew is known for creating cycling apparel that protects women's unique physiology with curve protection techniques and couture-level tailoring. Recently PMC announced that Jelenew has become the official women’s cycling apparel sponsor of the 2023 PMC winter cycle. Jelenew's chief brand strategy officer, Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie will represent Jelenew for the PMC Winter Cycle to help fundraise for cancer research and public welfare.

“As a professional athlete for over 12 years, I truly understand the power and inspiration sports can bring to women. Cycling is a great sport that is so fun, yet under-represented by women, and we want to change that,” Lisa Leslie said.

“Jelenew challenges the status quo by creating a vision truly from a woman’s perspective. We want to applaud the PMC for its relentless fight against cancer. I believe women are born fighters and warriors, and at Jelenew, we are all about empowering women and promoting a healthy lifestyle through the great sport of cycling, so it is only natural for us to partner with the PMC.”

Jelenew is the world's first performance cycling couture apparel and lifestyle brand with advanced protective technology made only for women. Designed in France, based in the US, Jelenew believes that the beauty of women's cycling comes from the interaction of curvilear structures. Jelenew puts "respecting differences, creating comfort & protection" as its core design and development principle. Today’s athletic and performance design base their products and design heavily around men’s needs first, disregarding the fact that men’s and women’s bodies are structured differently -- unlike men's relatively linear physiology, curvilinear structuring is the key to unlocking women's full potentiality. Flat tailoring can not properly contour a women's body and will not create the best fit for cycling performance. Women deserve the same attention and effort that is put into men's apparel making.

DI, the design director of Jelenew, was one of the core members of Chanel's haute couture. He specializes in haute couture drape-tailoring technology to create comfortable clothing with the perfect fit that truly fits women's unique physiology. DI passed on this tradition from Chanel to Jelenew, and applies the French drape-tailoring technique and cutting-edge technology that bring together cycling functionality and high-end aesthetics.

Jelenew developed a unique CurveTec system based on the knowledge in apparel structuring to create cycling apparel that truly fits the female-specific ergonomics and women cyclists' needs. Jelenew aims to deliver a figure-hugging fit and a protective pedaling experience like never before. With the proprietary design and construction, which supports women's bodies tightly and comfortably like a perfect hug, women cyclists get to enjoy the pure joy of cycling with optimized performance and comfortability.

Driven by the mission to promote global women's cycling, Jelenew stands for inclusion, empowerment and the upliftment of women everywhere.

The PMC Winter Cycle will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at The 521 Overlook, located in center field of Fenway Park in Boston. And as a key partner of the PMC, Jelenew will sponsor all female instructors at the PMC Winter Cycle with its newly released indoor cycling line. Lesa Leslie will join the ride with more than 500 cyclists.

“We are happy to have Jelenew as our official women’s apparel partner of PMC Winter Cycle this year,” said Justine Darmanian, director of volunteer operations & Kids Rides at the PMC. “Jelenew took the time to study the needs from our instructors and riders by hosting and conducting focus groups and product surveys—their support will keep our female instructors stylish, protected and comfortable as we kick off our 2023 fundraising campaign for Dana-Farber.”

All money raised by cyclists at this event will go directly to cancer research and treatment. Looking forward to seeing more women join the charity ride.

Jelenew is proud to welcome the 2X WNBA Champion