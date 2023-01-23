Submit Release
Body Rx Medical Spa and Wellness Center Introduces EON: A Smarter Body Contouring Experience

EON is the first touchless, robotic device in Moorestown, NJ advancing body contouring.

With EON, patients begin noticing results a few weeks after their initial treatment with full results achieved after three months.”
— Noelle Diamond
MOORESTOWN, NJ, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body Rx Medical Spa and Wellness Center is pleased to announce that they will be featuring EON treatments using autonomous robotic technology, a first of its kind in Moorestown, NJ. This will allow them to offer their patients a non-invasive body contouring treatment that permanently eliminates fat cells without the downtime of a surgical procedure. EON treatments have a high patient satisfaction and are ideal for patients trying to target those stubborn areas of fat that diet and exercise cannot improve.

"Here at my practice, Body Rx Medical Spa and Wellness Center in Moorestown, NJ, our patients are always looking for one-and-done treatment with instant results," said Noelle Diamond, the owner at Body Rx Medical Spa and Wellness Center.

Currently, EON is FDA cleared for flanks and full abdomen, which is backed by years of research and industry-leading scientist and doctors; EON leverages innovative touchless technology that targets unwanted stubborn fat. With its state-of-the-art robotic precision, EON can simultaneously deliver laser energy and cooling for a more comfortable treatment experience without post-treatment care or downtime.

EON is an FDA-cleared 1064nm laser used for non-invasive fat reduction of the abdomen and flanks. The device is designed with touchless, autonomous technology that maps the patient's topography for personalized treatments. The device utilizes over 40 safety sensors for advanced patient safety, including skin proximity and temperature detection. EON heats adipose tissue to a temperature of approximately 123.8° F, inducing cell death or apoptosis. The state-of-the-art jet impingement cooling system maintains the external skin temperature to around 103.1°F for a comfortable patient experience.

WHO Is A Candidate For EON?
Patients looking to permanently reduce stubborn fat in the upper / lower abdomen or flanks.
Patients looking for a non-invasive solution for body sculpting that doesn’t interrupt their normal daily schedule.
Patients with manageable BMI of 30 or less
No Contraindications and Precautions acknowledged
Patients able to “Pinch an inch” in the treatment area

Provider studies show that patients experienced a 21.6 - 25 percent average fat reduction after a single 60-minute abdominal treatment, while some patients lost as much as 40 percent. According to Noelle Diamond, "With EON, patients begin noticing results a few weeks after their initial treatment with full results achieved after three months."

To find more information about Body Rx Medical Spa and Wellness Center and book an EON consultation, visit their website at https://thebodyrx.com/ or call (609) 997-2639.

EON - Smarter Body Contouring - The World's First Robotic, Touchless, Body Contouring Device

