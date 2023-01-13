Friday, January 13

WA jobless workers living ‘surrealistic nightmare’ as recession looms

In December, state auditors chided ESD for being slow to fix performance issues exacerbated by the pandemic. But the deeper problem, some state legislators and worker advocates say, is that Washington’s entire unemployment system today is trying to do too much with too little money — and so far, state budget writers haven’t come through with needed funding. Some legislators are skeptical. State Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-Seattle, who chairs the joint committee overseeing performance audits, says ESD hasn’t been sufficiently forthcoming with metrics that lawmakers could use to gauge the agency’s improvements. ESD has disputed that criticism and also says more metrics will be available when the new phone system launches. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

Bill in legislature would ban toxins commonly found in cosmetics

Did you know that your deodorant, nighttime face cream, mascara, and other cosmetics in your bathroom drawer may all contain chemicals linked to cancer? A bill in the Washington State Legislature this session seeks to do something about that. House Bill 1047 would ban the sale, manufacture, and distribution of cosmetic products with certain toxic chemicals in Washington, beginning in 2025. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Sharlett Mena (D-Tacoma), said “you shouldn’t have to be a toxicologist to shop for your cosmetics, and I think a lot of us go to the grocery store or to the makeup store or wherever we get our things, and assume that they’re safe to use because they’re on the shelf.” Continue reading at MyNorthwest. (Andreas Rentz)

Lake Washington high schoolers propose ban on pricing similar products for men and women differently

What started as a frustration is now a piece of legislation. Retailers would not be able to sell products or services for different prices based on someone’s gender if the product is “substantially similar,” under a proposed bill in Olympia. Students from Lake Washington High School’s AP government class submitted the idea to state Senator Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond.Dhingra is the bill’s prime sponsor. The legislation gets its first public hearing Monday. “Equity is very important,” said Abi Jalso, Lake Washington High School senior. She and classmates visited a Kirkland grocery store and documented several items, from vitamins to adult diapers, where the female versions were more expensive than those marketed at men. Continue reading at KING5. (PhotoCredit)

