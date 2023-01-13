COACHCARE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CARESPAN HEALTH TO DELIVER REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING SERVICES TO THOUSANDS OF PATIENTS

NEW YORK, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a remote patient monitoring and virtual health company, and CareSpan Health, a Clinic-in-the-Cloud™ digital health company transforming the provider-patient relationship (TSXV: CSPN), announced a partnership to provide medically-assisted remote patient monitoring (RPM) to over 2,000 CareSpan and CoachCare patients annually.

The technologies were built to serve the needs of clinical staff who support the health and accountability of hundreds of thousands of patients annually and to function as a business tool for providers to increase their patient and practice health outcomes.

Remote patient monitoring continues patient care outside conventional clinical settings and collects, transmits and analyzes health data that helps providers achieve better health outcomes for their patients. RPM, viewed as an effective tool for patient engagement, enhances early detection of health problems and improves quality of life, resulting in fewer emergency department visits and reduced hospitalization as well as hospital readmissions, ultimately saving hospitals and the US healthcare system millions or even billions of dollars each year according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

CoachCare provides RPM services in many specialties, including weight management. With this partnership, CoachCare will identify individuals enrolled in certain weight management programs who can benefit from increased medical supervision and can be referred to primary care providers in CareSpan’s networks (American-Advanced Practice Network and American MedPsych). Beyond weight management, providers in other specialties within CareSpan’s networks who prescribe RPM for existing patients will utilize CoachCare’s RPM platform and services.

“We are delighted to partner with CoachCare. CareSpan is committed to leveraging digital health for delivering patient care to the underserved. The combination of CoachCare’s RPM capability and CareSpan’s integrated digital care platform and professional network leverages AI and analytics for patients deemed medically-appropriate to enroll. The RPM data gives our clinical teams a tool to be with risk-prone patients through their care journey and intervene when necessary in between appointments and clinic visits," said Rembert de Villa, CareSpan Health CEO.

From patients’ homes, meaningful health insights can be collected from a device they wear and with an app that helps their physicians understand the real-time facts about their health.

According to Wes Haydon, president and co-founder of CoachCare, now celebrating 10 years in business, “CoachCare’s suite of RPM services uniquely complements CareSpan’s digital care platform and provider networks. Our solid track record, particularly in weight management, makes the partnership with CareSpan compelling. High-touch and high-tech remote monitoring lowers healthcare costs, gives patients a chance to make healthy behavioral changes and provides clinicians a visible and real-time way to foster accountability for improved health. These steps help address some of the challenges of primary care.”

RPM services are covered by Medicare and most private insurers and currently reimbursed monthly between $120-150 per eligible patient.

This partnership continues CoachCare’s disruption of the RPM market. CoachCare is also the first RPM company to enter and operate in Latin America's diversified insurance market. In addition, it is the first to expand RPM services to pain management, among many other specialties it supports, such as primary care, cardiology and orthopedics. With steady, sustainable growth and profitability, CoachCare helps providers also become more efficient and competitive in their marketplaces. Some experience double-digit percentage revenue increases that enable physicians to reinvest in the practices, reduce staff burnout and decrease patient costs.

About CoachCare

CoachCare, a New-York based remote patient monitoring and virtual health company, moves healthcare providers beyond technology to provide a complete RPM support service, including billing and staff monitoring, automating patient alerts and simplifying health-claims documentation. This platform maximizes reimbursement, improves outcomes and increases provider revenue. More than 150,000 patients in 3,000 locations benefit from CoachCare’s solution.

About CareSpan Health, Inc.

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the-Cloud™, that creates easy access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health. In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional networks, American-Advanced Practice Network and AmericanMedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. American-MedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages mainly in mental health. Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.