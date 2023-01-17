Issuance Announces Launch of Aptera Motors Offering on New Issuance Express Capital-Raising Platform
Aptera Motors launches on new Issuance Express after having previously raised $50M+ on Issuance’s original platform.
Aptera investors will see a marked improvement to their investment experience, while Aptera will see a reduction in fees and a streamlined investment flow that is expected to increase conversion.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Issuance, Inc., a leading investment platform for regulation financings, has announced the launch of Aptera Motors' * latest Regulation A+ offering on its Issuance Express technology.
— Darren Marble, Issuance Co-founder & CEO
“We are thrilled to be able to offer our latest technology to a prominent and successful issuer like Aptera Motors,” commented Darren Marble, Issuance Co-Founder & CEO. “As a previous Issuance client, Aptera investors will see a marked improvement to their investment experience, while Aptera will see a reduction in fees and a streamlined investment flow that is expected to increase conversion.”
Aptera Motors is building the future of electric vehicles. Their design for a solar powered electric vehicle is expected to require no charging for most daily use, allowing owners to operate truly off the grid. They launched an initial Reg CF offering in 2019 at $1.00 per share, and since that time up-listed to a Reg A+ and raised over $50M on Issuance’s original platform. In this offering**, Aptera Motors is looking to raise up to $41M at $10.50 per share.
By using the Issuance Express white-label platform, Aptera Motors will own the investor relationship from the first touch and be able to maximize conversion and reduce their cost of capital by customizing the investor experience through a self-hosted, company branded landing page. Their investors will have access to a mobile and desktop friendly investment portal that allows a 1-minute check-out using Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other standard payment methods.
To schedule a demo of Issuance Express, visit issuance.com/schedule-demo.
About Issuance, Inc.
Founded in 2018, Issuance is a SaaS-based capital-raising platform utilized by issuers for regulation financings. The platform is built on a foundation of industry leadership and success, where Issuance has helped issuers raise over $250M of growth capital. Issuance offers a streamlined mobile and desktop-friendly investor experience that allows investors to check-out in under 1 minute using Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as standard payment methods.
For more information, visit www.issuance.com.
*17(b) disclosure: Aptera Motors is paying Issuance $15,000/month for campaign services, $2,495/month for platform license fees, plus processing fees on credit card, ACH, and wire payments of 3.5%, 1.5%, and 0.5%, respectively. **Aptera’s offering circular.
