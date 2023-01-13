Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,910 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free virtual class about native plants for winter beauty

Kansas City, Mo. – Native wildflowers and grasses can add beauty to winter gardens and benefit wildlife such as songbirds. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Native Plants Winter Beauty class from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Natives can add subtle colors and bold textures during winter to landscape gardens and lawns. Cydney Ross, MDC native landscape specialist, will discuss what plants work well over winter. Ross will also talk about what plants provide good food and shelter for wildlife during winter. Songbirds, for instance, feed on native plant seeds and berries.

This class is open to participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fA. For more information about using native plants in landscaping, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZV7.

You just read:

MDC offers free virtual class about native plants for winter beauty

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.