Starting a new business can be a confusing, complicated, and even costly process. Imagine if professional advice was available on topics like starting up, financing, marketing, and expanding that business. Now, imagine that advice is free. Too good to be true, right?

Surprisingly, it is true: The Small Business Development Center at UW-Eau Claire provides a wide range of support services for entrepreneurs of all stages – and all of it is free.

Recently, the SBDC has undertaken an effort to expand its reach by planning a series of clinics – both in Eau Claire and across its multi-county region of western Wisconsin – aimed at bringing its services to even more entrepreneurs. Two of the clinics are planned for later this month.

The clinics are made possible because of a team of eight UW-Eau Claire student interns who serve as small business consultants, working alongside the SBDC’s existing staff to work with even more small businesses.

The UWEC interns are funded by a Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Workforce Innovation Grant received by the university.

[Adapted from: Clinics Help Entrepreneurs Aim High January 12, 2023 Volume One]