Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,965 in the last 365 days.

Clinics Help Entrepreneurs Aim High

Starting a new business can be a confusing, complicated, and even costly process. Imagine if professional advice was available on topics like starting up, financing, marketing, and expanding that business. Now, imagine that advice is free. Too good to be true, right?

Surprisingly, it is true: The Small Business Development Center at UW-Eau Claire provides a wide range of support services for entrepreneurs of all stages – and all of it is free.

Recently, the SBDC has undertaken an effort to expand its reach by planning a series of clinics – both in Eau Claire and across its multi-county region of western Wisconsin – aimed at bringing its services to even more entrepreneurs. Two of the clinics are planned for later this month.

The clinics are made possible because of a team of eight UW-Eau Claire student interns who serve as small business consultants, working alongside the SBDC’s existing staff to work with even more small businesses.

The UWEC interns are funded by a Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Workforce Innovation Grant received by the university.

[Adapted from: Clinics Help Entrepreneurs Aim High January 12, 2023 Volume One]

You just read:

Clinics Help Entrepreneurs Aim High

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.