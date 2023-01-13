'New York Food for New York Families' Applications Due Jan. 18th

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today reminded food service organizations across the state that the Department of Agriculture and Markets is still accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-funded program aims to provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Grants will be awarded to community and government organizations working to increase New York food purchasing, help producers access new markets, and more. Applications for funding are due January 18, 2023. Additional information is available at https://agriculture.ny.gov/new-york-food-new-york-families.

Commissioner Ball said, “Our New York Food for New York Families program is poised to make a huge impact to New York’s food system, helping to get more New York products onto tables in communities that need them most. I urge all eligible organizations to apply for funding by Wednesday’s deadline to ensure they have a chance to participate in this initiative and continue their great work supporting our farmers and our families.”

There are two grant opportunities available through the New York Food for New York Families program. Eligible applicants for both funding tracks include non-profit organizations, agricultural cooperatives, local and municipal governments, public education institutions, and Indian tribal organizations. The deadline for applications for both tracks is January 18, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Track 1 is a competitive opportunity focused on the purchase and distribution of New York food products. Example projects include:

purchasing more local food for facilities serving or distributing free food, meals, and snacks;

expanding delivery to new communities in food insecure areas;

hiring additional staff to expand distribution hours;

establishing contracts with growers for the delivery of food or CSA boxes.

These awards will range from $200,000 to $2 million, and 67 percent of the budget must be spent on New York food products. For more information on this opportunity and to apply, visit https://agriculture.ny.gov/rfp-0283-new-york-food-new-york-families-track-1.

Track 2 is a non-competitive, first-come, first-serve grant opportunity for eligible applications. Track 2 example projects include:

creating or expanding programs to increase outreach and technical assistance to socially disadvantaged and local growers that will increase their ability to participate in the NYFF program;

developing or expanding programs/services that procure New York food products and distribute them to underserved communities;

increasing purchases of New York food products;

establishing services to deliver food to customers in underserved populations; and

improving ‘last-mile logistics’ to increase distribution of locally procured food for the program.

This funding track will be awarded to organizations working within the food system to help producers access new markets, fill gaps in the supply and distribution chain, or increase access of underserved communities to local food. These individual awards will range from $10,000 to $50,000. For more information on this opportunity and to apply, visit https://agriculture.ny.gov/rfa-0284-new-york-food-new-york-families-track-2.

Applications for funding must conform to the format provided in the Grants Gateway. Two informational webinars for applicants were held in November and December. More information and recordings of the webinars can be found here: https://agriculture.ny.gov/new-york-food-new-york-families, along with additional resources. The Department is hosting an ‘open house’ session to answer applicant questions about the funding opportunities on January 12 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Interested parties are invited to register for the open house at https://meetny.webex.com/weblink/register/r4f064cd28cb7c1c53dde147560634750. Additional questions concerning the funding tracks should be submitted in writing to [email protected].

The Department was awarded $25.8 million through the USDA’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement (LFPA) Program to implement the New York Food for New York Families Program. The program will create a more resilient statewide food system that supports local farms and provides high quality, nutritious food to communities facing food insecurity. Food purchases will also support local and traditionally disadvantaged farmers by building and expanding economic opportunities and creating new marketing channels for them within the state while ensuring local food gets to New York families who need it most.

The main goals of the program are to establish and broaden partnerships between New York farmers/producers, the food distribution community and local food networks to ensure distribution of fresh nutritious foods in rural, remote, and/or underserved areas; improve food access for underserved communities by considering regional challenges; and support local and traditionally disadvantaged farmers/producers by expanding and creating marketing and economic opportunities. Eligible applicants include not-for-profit organizations, agricultural cooperatives, tribal organizations, public educational institutions and local or municipal governments.