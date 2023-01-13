FinPub Max prepares for the annual "I Love Trading" event

FinPub Max I Love Trading Live

"I Love Trading" is an annual event that brings together some of the leading financial experts in the country in a once a year educational extravaganza

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinPub Max , the largest partnership marketing program in the financial publishing vertical, is hosting their annual " I Love Trading " educational event on February 15th and 16th. The event will be hosted on ILoveTrading.Live and will feature keynote speakers Fausto Pugliesi and Jeff Tomkins along with 18 other educators and thought leaders in the world of investing.Fausto Pugliesi is a 12-time champion of the World Traders Challenge and the author of "How To Beat Market Makers At Their Own Game." He is frequently invited to appear on financial news and TV outlets to provide his insights on the market.Jeff Tomkins is a successful stock, options, and futures trader with over 20 years of experience in the financial markets and is currently the President and Chief Investment Strategist at Altos Trading , as well as a Hedge Fund Manager at Altos Capital.Much anticipated multi-speaker events like this have drawn as many as 10,000 webinar registrants in the past and the operators at FinPub Max bring a tremendous amount of experience to the table in presenting events like this."Our partners have run live educational multi-speaker events for over a decade and practically pioneered the niche," said John Todora, CEO of FinPub Max. "These events bring strong and relevant education to the retail trader and present publishers across the vertical with an audience they can connect with. Our plan, as always, is to present our audience with insightful and actionable advice that is pertinent to the times at hand and with the markets as volatile as they have been, this event could not come at a better time. "FinPub Max is a brand of COE Media, which was founded by Todora and has strategic partnerships with James Mound and Morgan Busby to create solutions for financial publishers. Their properties include FinPub Max, FinPub Solutions, and FinPub gaming, which creates NFT games along with several publishing brands.The "I Love Trading" event is an opportunity for retail traders to learn from industry experts and connect with financial publishers. Don't miss out on this chance to improve your trading skills and knowledge. Visit ILoveTrading.Live to register and learn more.For more information an attendance, participation and sponsorship contactRodrigo Fonseca AshtonRodrigo@finpubmax.com

