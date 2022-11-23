FinPub Solutions to acquire Westmark Associates to Expand its Global Operations
Creating the largest partnership marketing venture in financial publishing
The acquisition of Westmark advances our long term strategy and growth plan as the premier network for financial publishers”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COE Media, DBA FinPub Solutions a South Florida company specializing in Marketing and IT Solutions for Financial Publishers worldwide, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Westmark Associates on the terms of an acquisition of Westmark. The acquisition has been unanimously recommended by the Board of Directors of COE.
The combined associates of Westmark and COE’s own FinPub Max Network will establish a premier Financial Publishing Network that focuses on partnership marketing and associate growth.
COE Media has employees in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe delivering high end marketing and technology solutions to its customer base specializing in industry leading marketing funnel creation, video sales letters, full stack web. game and app development, search engine marketing, CRM support and cutting edge partnership marketing solutions.
The acquisition of Westmark will allow COE to provide additional benefits to Westmark’s current associates by leveraging their FinPub Max network with the aggressive goal to grow their network into the largest one in the Financial niche.
“The acquisition of Westmark advances our long term strategy and growth plan as the premier network for financial publishers” said John Todora, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of COE Media “We welcome the Westmark team and current associates into our global team and we look forward to collectively leveraging our long term client relationships and project experience. As a company with a commitment to high-end solutions, we can offer our expanded team of associates even greater professional opportunities this year and beyond.”
COE also plans to grant access to their industry leading solutions company to each associate in their network, providing each associate with free credit hours they can use for marketing and technology solutions.
About COE
COE Media is a technology and marketing solutions company specializing in the financial niche since 2019 with partners that have been a staple in the industry for over a decade. Services include, but not limited to Multimedia, IT Support, Web Development, Copywriting, Content Creation, Affiliate Marketing, Joint Ventures, Launch Partner support, Infusionsoft Sales Campaigns and Digital Marketing
About Westmark
Westmark Associates is an internet marketing firm founded by Pat Johnson that has specialized in growing companies across financial publishing since 2005. Services include, but not limited to, Affiliate Marketing, Joint Ventures, Launch Partner support, Infusionsoft Sales Campaigns, Digital Marketing.
