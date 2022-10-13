Submit Release
Rockwell Trading announces cutting edge Integrated Trading Log for the PowerX Optimizer

Markus Heitkoetter, CEO of Rockwell Trading

The PowerX Optimizer receives next level upgrade to assist investors in trading the markets

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockwell Trading, the developers of the PowerX Optimizer, a software designed specifically for options and stock trading, has announced plans to release their newest version of their flagship software with the much anticipated Integrated Trading Log.

The PowerX Optimizer is a state of the art web based system that scans 15,000 stocks and ETFs, runs thousands of calculations and then shows investors the best trades so that they know what option trades have the highest probability of success.

According to the company, the existing software has made a big impact on traders around the globe.

In a statement, Markus Heitkoetter, CEO of Rockwell Trading said "This latest version of PowerX Optimizer is easily our most powerful and user-friendly tool yet and an absolute must have for Options Traders of all levels."

The company is long known for releasing cutting edge and in demand upgrades to their software and has taken the next step with the additions of the “Integrated Trading Log”, which will will allow users to record all of their trades, ensuring they are always keeping track of their investments and money while trading.

The new release is scheduled for October and is already being praised as a “game changer” by users in the beta trials.

About PowerX Optimizer


In trading circles, The PowerX Optimizer has long been considered an “essential tool” for anyone who wants to take trading options seriously. The software is a true web based software that has a myriad of features like:
• Fully customizable filters
• Back Tested data for each stock
• Easy to use, intuitive interface
• Live data included
• Entry, profit target, ad stop loss provided
• Easy to understand, comprehensive video tutorials
The PowerX Optimizer is considered one of the most powerful tools for trading "The Wheel Strategy" in the industry

About Markus Heitkoetter

Markus has written three best-selling books about trading and investing that have been translated into multiple languages. His youtube channel with over 4 million views is dedicated to his favorite topic - which is trading stocks and options.


About Rockwell Trading

In 2005 Markus Heitkoetter founded Rockwell Trading, originally as a way to share what he was doing with friends and family.

Now, 17 years later, Markus has over 350,000 traders in more than a dozen countries across the globe who subscribe to his newsletter and look to him for guidance and financial literacy education.

John Todora
FinPub Solutions
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology


