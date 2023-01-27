Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $4.36 Billion By 2027

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market forecast, the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $4.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

The growth in the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market is due to the growing awareness of dental health care has led to demand for a proper healthcare system with upgraded devices. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market share. Major players in the dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market include Carestream Health Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Siemens Healthcare.

Trending Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Trend

The need for precise diagnostic tools has given rise to innovation in dental imaging technology such as cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) and magnetic resonance imaging and others. These new techniques have helped in a better examination of complex facial structures and early diagnosis of dental diseases. For example, the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) started the use of a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) scan facility that would help dental surgeons in increasing the efficiency of their dental surgeries. These devices provide a 3D image of the patient's jaw to get precise knowledge of the problem before the surgery is performed and help in safe and better treatment outcomes.

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Segments

•By Method: Intraoral Imaging, Extraoral Imaging

•By End Users: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Forensic Labs, Other End Users

•By Technology: X-Ray Systems, Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Other Technologies

•By Geography: The global dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment create a visual representation of the inner tooth body for clinical analysis. These devices are used for better analysis of dental problems such as tooth decay, tooth erosion, and gum disease.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC