Dallah Albaraka Showcases its 50 Years’ Experience in Serving the Guests of Allah at the Hajj Expo 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Attendees were drawn to the Saudi Dallah Albaraka Holding Company at the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Expo (Hajj Expo 2023), which was held in Jeddah from January 9 to 12, in the presence of more than 200 entities working in the Hajj and Umrah systems. Together with the involvement of high-level delegations of the Islamic world ministers of religious affairs, in addition to Hajj mission heads and higher authorities from more than 57 countries, and over 81 speakers from the public and private sectors from both inside and outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Dallah Albaraka participated in the conference as a diamond sponsor, for which Dallah was honored by His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of the Makkah Region, for its commitment to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's efforts to improve the services offered to pilgrims and visitors and achieve the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs, in addition to continuing its long history of serving pilgrims and Umrah performers, which began in 1969 with the late Saudi businessman Saleh Kamel.
Dallah Albaraka made important contributions to Hajj Expo 2023, which is the world's largest exhibition aims to enhance the services offered to pilgrims and Umrah performers. It is also a meeting place for officials and investors to showcase future ideas to strengthen the Hajj and Umrah sector and attaining excellence and sustainability in the field of serving pilgrims of the holiest land in Islam.
Dallah Albaraka showed its lengthy experience, which spans more than half a century of hard effort in presenting and creating innovative solutions to improve the services offered to pilgrims, through its various companies have continued a long history in serving pilgrims and Umrah performers since its establishment more than fifty years ago, when it was honored to implement the first contracts for the cleaning of the Two Holy Mosques. However, it has evolved over the years to become an integrated system of companies for this purpose. Dallah Company's most prominent projects now include transporting pilgrims between Makkah, Medina, and the Holy Sites with a modern fleet of 840 buses, Maad Towers, which includes 21 hotel towers with over 11,000 rooms next to the Holy Mosque in Makkah, and the five-star Dallah Taiba Hotel, which contains 473 hotel units and is 50 meters away from the Prophet's Mosque. Besides, the Al Manakha project, which contains 1,400 hotel units and is close to the courtyards of the Prophet's Mosque in Medina. Dallah also offers catering through Food Service Group Company with a production capacity of more than 50,000 meals per day. This is in addition to Dareen Travel and Tourism Agency, and Tasheel Company for welcoming and assisting pilgrims and visitors when arriving and leaving in Saudi airports and seaports along with providing logistical services.
Following the Saudi Arabian rulers, who have served the Two Holy Mosques and kept on the tradition of doing so for many years, Dallah Albaraka continues its strategy of investing in qualitative projects to serve pilgrims and visitors which is one of the pillars of the Saudi Vision 2030 launched by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Prime Minister, which aims to achieve a distinguished spiritual journey for the Hajj and Umrah performers. This was confirmed by the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq AlRabiah, during the opening of the Hajj Expo 2023, where he stressed that serving pilgrims is a top priority, an authentic historical commitment, and a great honor that the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques is proud of. As we aim to enable pilgrims practice their religious rituals with peace and comfort while engaging in a profound journey of faith, all while taking use of the best digitized and automated services and the latest solutions offered to Umrah performers and pilgrims.
It is important to note that Dallah Albaraka is among the pioneers in the Saudi business sector due to the diversity of its investments. It also strives to construct solid foundations that improve quality of life and create conditions that are sustainable for the growth of businesses and societies. This commitment to social responsibility is reflected in all its operations and projects.
