Senate Bill 80 Printer's Number 30
PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - on which a contract for design or construction has been
signed prior to the effective date of the regulations
promulgated under this act on projects requiring department
approval.
(3) Utility and miscellaneous use structures that are
accessory to detached one-family dwellings.
(4) Any agricultural building.
(5) Alterations to residential buildings which do not
make structural changes or changes to means of egress, except
as might be required by ordinances in effect pursuant to
section 303(b)(1) or adopted pursuant to section 503. For
purposes of this paragraph, a structural change does not
include a minor framing change needed to replace existing
windows or doors.
(6) Repairs to residential buildings, except as might be
required by ordinances in effect pursuant to section 303(b)
(1) or adopted pursuant to section 503.
(6.1) The installation of aluminum siding or vinyl
siding onto an existing residential or an existing commercial
building, except as might be required by ordinances in effect
pursuant to section 301 or adopted pursuant to section 503.
(7) Any recreational cabin if:
(i) the cabin is equipped with at least one smoke
detector, one fire extinguisher and one carbon monoxide
detector in both the kitchen and sleeping quarters;
(ii) the owner of the cabin files with the
municipality either:
(A) an affidavit on a form prescribed by the
department attesting to the fact that the cabin meets
the definition of a "recreational cabin" in section
