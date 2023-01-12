Senate Bill 80 Printer's Number 30

PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - on which a contract for design or construction has been

signed prior to the effective date of the regulations

promulgated under this act on projects requiring department

approval.

(3) Utility and miscellaneous use structures that are

accessory to detached one-family dwellings.

(4) Any agricultural building.

(5) Alterations to residential buildings which do not

make structural changes or changes to means of egress, except

as might be required by ordinances in effect pursuant to

section 303(b)(1) or adopted pursuant to section 503. For

purposes of this paragraph, a structural change does not

include a minor framing change needed to replace existing

windows or doors.

(6) Repairs to residential buildings, except as might be

required by ordinances in effect pursuant to section 303(b)

(1) or adopted pursuant to section 503.

(6.1) The installation of aluminum siding or vinyl

siding onto an existing residential or an existing commercial

building, except as might be required by ordinances in effect

pursuant to section 301 or adopted pursuant to section 503.

(7) Any recreational cabin if:

(i) the cabin is equipped with at least one smoke

detector, one fire extinguisher and one carbon monoxide

detector in both the kitchen and sleeping quarters;

(ii) the owner of the cabin files with the

municipality either:

(A) an affidavit on a form prescribed by the

department attesting to the fact that the cabin meets

the definition of a "recreational cabin" in section

20230SB0080PN0030 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30