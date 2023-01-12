Senate Bill 43 Printer's Number 29
PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 29
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
43
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, DUSH AND STEFANO, JANUARY 12, 2023
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 12, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 8, 1891 (P.L.212, No.184), entitled "An
act in relation to cremation of human bodies in this
Commonwealth," providing for cremation temperature.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 8, 1891 (P.L.212, No.184),
entitled "An act in relation to cremation of human bodies in
this Commonwealth," is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 2.1. Gases generated by the combustion in a
crematory incinerator shall be subject to a minimum temperature
of one thousand six hundred degrees Fahrenheit for a period of
not less than one second. The Department of Environmental
Protection may not require a cremation to occur at a temperature
greater than the temperature set forth in this section. The
temperature at which a crematory incinerator is operated shall
be monitored. Monitoring shall be conducted in accordance with
regulations promulgated by the Department of Environmental
Protection. This section only applies to a crematory incinerator
for which construction commenced after April 17, 1989.
