Senate Bill 43 Printer's Number 29

PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 29

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

43

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, DUSH AND STEFANO, JANUARY 12, 2023

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 12, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 8, 1891 (P.L.212, No.184), entitled "An

act in relation to cremation of human bodies in this

Commonwealth," providing for cremation temperature.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 8, 1891 (P.L.212, No.184),

entitled "An act in relation to cremation of human bodies in

this Commonwealth," is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 2.1. Gases generated by the combustion in a

crematory incinerator shall be subject to a minimum temperature

of one thousand six hundred degrees Fahrenheit for a period of

not less than one second. The Department of Environmental

Protection may not require a cremation to occur at a temperature

greater than the temperature set forth in this section. The

temperature at which a crematory incinerator is operated shall

be monitored. Monitoring shall be conducted in accordance with

regulations promulgated by the Department of Environmental

Protection. This section only applies to a crematory incinerator

for which construction commenced after April 17, 1989.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

