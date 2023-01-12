The President of Turkmenistan received the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

12/01/2023

178

On January 11, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov, who presented his credentials to the head of state.

The diplomat conveyed to the head of state warm greetings from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, who addressed the wishes of well-being and prosperity to all the Turkmen people.

Conveying warm greetings to the head of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment to a responsible diplomatic post and wished him success in further strengthening the constructive Turkmen-Kyrgyz dialogue.

During the meeting, it was noted that fruitful cooperation is actively gaining momentum in the trade and economic sphere, in the field of transport, transport infrastructure, energy, agriculture, the implementation of investment projects, as well as in the fields of science and education, culture, sports and tourism. At the same time, a special role was assigned to the mechanism of regular contacts of the foreign ministries in the context of building up the potential for political and diplomatic cooperation.

In the matter of expanding trade and economic ties, the importance of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation was highlighted. Along with this, the significance of further deepening cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian field was emphasized.

The head of state expressed confidence in the further progressive development of bilateral relations based on the common history, cultural and spiritual values of the fraternal peoples.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan assured the President of Turkmenistan that he would contribute to the further strengthening of interstate cooperation that meets the interests of both countries and peoples, as well as the sustainable development of the region as a whole.